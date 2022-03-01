ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blank Conversations and Las Cruces Shadow Cast Present: Rocky Horror Picture Show

Las Cruces, New Mexico
 3 days ago
Tickets are now on sale for Rocky Horror Picture Show featuring the Las Cruces Shadow Cast

Blank Conversations and the Las Cruces Shadow Cast will perform with a live shadow cast to a showing of the cult classic, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 9 p.m. April 15 and 9 p.m. April 16 at the Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main St.

On a wild and rain-swept late-November evening, somewhere on an empty stretch of road outside Denton, Ohio, boringly innocent young pair Brad Majors, portrayed by Barry Bostwick, and his fiancé Janet Weiss, played by Susan Sarandon, find themselves stranded on their way to visit an ex-tutor. The couple, in need of a telephone, inadvertently unearth the cross-dressing Dr. Frank-N-Furter's, played by Tim Curry's, out-of-this-world lair, just in time to partake in the mad scientist's proud unveiling of his latest creation: the flaxen-haired Rocky Horror, played by Peter Hinwood.

But, little by little, as the effervescent transgressive force gobbles up whole the unsuspecting visitors of the night, Brad and Janet slowly begin to give themselves over to absolute pleasure, while an idolized Rocky roams free in the mansion. What diabolic plan does Frank-n-Furter and his collection of misfits have in store for the young couple?

Tickets are $15 online at RioGrandeTheatre.org or at the door the days of the show. Ticket includes a prop bag filled with interactive goodies. There will be a super-secret pre-show performance starting at 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., and the movie starts at 9 p.m.

For information call 575/541-2290, or email cgalban@las-cruces.org.

Las Cruces, New Mexico

