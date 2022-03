Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) is trading lower Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected top-line results for the fourth quarter and issued guidance below estimates. Viatris reported quarterly revenue of $4.33 billion, which came in below the $4.35 billion estimate. The company said it expects full-year 2022 revenue to be between $17 billion and $17.5 billion versus the $17.6 billion estimate.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO