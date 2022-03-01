ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelensky says Russian bombing must stop before cease-fire talks begin

The Hill
 5 days ago
© Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian bombing in the country must stop before Ukraine engages in cease-fire talks.

“It's necessary to at least stop bombing people, just stop the bombing and then sit down at the negotiating table,” Zelensky told Reuters and CNN in an interview.

Russia and Ukraine engaged in talks for five hours this week but did not make significant progress toward de-escalation. Russian state media reported that a second round of talks was set for Wednesday.

Russia reportedly struck a TV tower in Kyiv on Tuesday near a Holocaust memorial, resulting in the death of five or more Ukrainians. The city of Kharkiv also came under heavy shelling Tuesday.

Zelensky used Tuesday's interview to plead with members of NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine that would hinder the Russian air force.

“This is not about dragging NATO countries into war,” Zelensky said of his request. “The truth is everyone has long since been dragged into war and definitely not by Ukraine, but by Russia — a large-scale war is going on.”

Zelensky also repeated his request for Ukraine to be accepted into NATO, but said that President Biden had told him that now was not the time to make that move.

Zelensky asked that NATO nations introduce more significant support to Ukraine, even if it does not become part of the group.

“This means that we have our territorial integrity, that our borders are protected, we have special relations with all our neighbors, we are completely safe, and the guarantors that give us security, they guarantee this legally,” Zelensky said.

During the first round of post-invasion talks between Ukraine and Russia, Russian state media outlet TASS reported that Moscow demanded that Ukraine's parliament commits to keeping the country out of the European Union, as well as demanding that Ukraine recognize the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and drop its demand that Crimea be returned to Ukraine.

Russia seized Crimea, a peninsula along the northern coast of the Black Sea, from Ukraine in 2014 in a nearly bloodless occupation.

Ukraine, in turn, demanded a cease-fire and a withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory.

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Independent

‘Welcome to hell’: Ukraine drone strike destroys Russian convoy in aerial footage

This is the dramatic moment the Ukrainian military used a drone to destroy a Russian convoy from above. Footage of Turkish-made drones hitting Putin’s forces has been posted online as Ukraine fights back against Russian invasion. Chief commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny posted the clip on Facebook, saying a Bayraktar drone was used near the city of Malryn, around 60 miles northwest of Kyiv. The black and white clip appears to show a row of stationary trucks before an explosive blast in the middle of the line. Zaluzhny wrote: “Welcome to hell!” when he posted the...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MILITARY
The Hill

