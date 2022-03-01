ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Summit League basketball tournament: Schedule, how to watch, ticket information, game updates

By Michael Klinski, Matt Zimmer and Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 1 day ago

The four-day Summit League men's and women's basketball tournaments start Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

The 2022 edition will mark the first time in two years the tournament has been held at the Premier Center, and the first time in two years fans are allowed to attend. The 2021 tournament was held at the Sanford Pentagon without fans.

This year's tournament has the same format as previous editions, with two women's games and two men's games on each day before Tuesday's championship games.

From the schedule, to how to watch and how to get tickets, here's what you need to know about the Summit League tournament.

This page will be frequently updated with stories and information, so check back frequently.

More: South Dakota State basketball closing in on perfect Summit League regular season

Tournament schedule

Summit League men's tournament

Saturday

No. 1 South Dakota State vs. No. 8 Omaha, 6 p.m.

No. 2 North Dakota State vs. No. 7 Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

No. 4 Kansas City vs. No. 5 South Dakota, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Oral Roberts vs. No. 6 Western Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday, 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cfY9_0eSb7omw00

Women's Summit League pairings

Saturday

No. 1 SDSU vs. No. 8 Denver, 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 USD vs. No. 7 Western Illinois, 3 p.m.

Sunday

No. 4 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 North Dakota, 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas City vs. No. 6 North Dakota State, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, 12:30 p.m., & 3 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday, 1 p.m.

More: The Summit League basketball tournament pairings are set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSH4M_0eSb7omw00

How to get Summit League tickets

All-session tickets for the 2022 Summit League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the Denny Sanford Premier Center box office. Sessions are broken down to two women's games and two men's games on the first three days with each championship game its own session.

All-session tickets for the championships start at $136 with single-session tickets starting at $24.50.

Parking is free at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

How to watch Summit League games

All of the non-championship Summit League games will be broadcast on Midco Sports Network and Midco Sports Plus for subscribers as well as on ESPN+ .

The women's championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU and the men's championship on ESPN2 with streaming on Watch ESPN .

Summit League Tournament coverage

The Argus Leader will be covering every angle throughout the tournament. A preview section will be published in Friday's paper, and all links will appear here when they are posted.

USD women feature: Inside the rise of South Dakota's 'Big 3' and their quest for an NCAA Tournament win

SDSU men feature: Doug Wilson is on a mission as Summit League returns to Premier Center

Summit Awards: Matt Zimmer's Summit League basketball postseason awards ballot

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Summit League basketball tournament: Schedule, how to watch, ticket information, game updates

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

Patriot League Tournament 2022 schedule, bracket, live streams | Watch Colgate, Navy online without cable

The 2022 Patriot League Conference Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in a first round matchup between 9-seed Bucknell and 8-seed Lehigh. The first two rounds of the tournament will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Fans can subscribe to the streaming service, which will broadcast a number of college basketball tournament games, here.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
North Platte Telegraph

Red-White Spring Game set for BTN broadcast, 1 p.m. start on April 9

Most of the details for Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game were already set. Now there's a start time, too. The annual scrimmage at Memorial Stadium will start at 1 p.m. April 9 and is slated for live broadcast on BTN, NU announced Tuesday. The game will mark the end of Nebraska's...
LINCOLN, NE
TMZ.com

Stanford Women's Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead At 22

Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer -- a Cardinal goalkeeper and a team captain -- has tragically died, the school announced Tuesday. She was only 22 years old. No cause of death was revealed. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," university officials said...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Ncaa Tournament#The Summit League#Women S Summit League#Sdsu#Summit League Men
WOWT

Eight teams punch tickets to state in Class A girls basketball

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue West won the most dramatic game, a buzzer-beater against the two-time defending champs, Pius X. The T-Birds won 38-36, Pius X still makes the field as a wildcard. Other winners include Bellevue East 43-39 against Millard North, Omaha Central 59-43 against Millard West, Millard South...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

SDSU Wrestling prepares for Big 12 Championships

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It isn’t just the postseason for hoops either as South Dakota State heads to the Big 12 Wrestling Championships this weekend. Clay Carlson at 141 pounds, Cade DeVos at 174 and Tanner Sloan at 197 are each seeded second in their respective classes, and four other Jacks ended up in the […]
BROOKINGS, SD
1390 Granite City Sports

#13 SCSU Women’s Basketball Team Heads To NSIC Championship Game

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team advanced to their third straight NSIC Championship game after beating Concordia-St. Paul Monday night 78-49. The Huskies defense was the story of the game as SCSU jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead in the opening minutes, and led 40-20 at halftime. The Huskies held the Golden Bears to just 6 points in the second quarter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD women's basketball claims back-to-back NSIC titles, men fall to Moorhead

On Tuesday the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women's basketball team secured their third Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) championship in four years. The No. 23 Bulldogs downed No. 11 St. Cloud State University 62-39 to clinch back-to-back NSIC titles in Sioux Falls. Brooke Olson led the night tallying 21 points to earn the title of tournament MVP. UMD (24-4) is now on a 16 game winning streak and is guaranteed an automatic NCAA tournament bid.
DULUTH, MN
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

766
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy