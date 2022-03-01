Summit League basketball tournament: Schedule, how to watch, ticket information, game updates

The four-day Summit League men's and women's basketball tournaments start Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

The 2022 edition will mark the first time in two years the tournament has been held at the Premier Center, and the first time in two years fans are allowed to attend. The 2021 tournament was held at the Sanford Pentagon without fans.

This year's tournament has the same format as previous editions, with two women's games and two men's games on each day before Tuesday's championship games.

From the schedule, to how to watch and how to get tickets, here's what you need to know about the Summit League tournament.

Tournament schedule

Summit League men's tournament

Saturday

No. 1 South Dakota State vs. No. 8 Omaha, 6 p.m.

No. 2 North Dakota State vs. No. 7 Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

No. 4 Kansas City vs. No. 5 South Dakota, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Oral Roberts vs. No. 6 Western Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Women's Summit League pairings

Saturday

No. 1 SDSU vs. No. 8 Denver, 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 USD vs. No. 7 Western Illinois, 3 p.m.

Sunday

No. 4 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 North Dakota, 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas City vs. No. 6 North Dakota State, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, 12:30 p.m., & 3 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday, 1 p.m.

How to get Summit League tickets

All-session tickets for the 2022 Summit League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the Denny Sanford Premier Center box office. Sessions are broken down to two women's games and two men's games on the first three days with each championship game its own session.

All-session tickets for the championships start at $136 with single-session tickets starting at $24.50.

Parking is free at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

How to watch Summit League games

All of the non-championship Summit League games will be broadcast on Midco Sports Network and Midco Sports Plus for subscribers as well as on ESPN+ .

The women's championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU and the men's championship on ESPN2 with streaming on Watch ESPN .

