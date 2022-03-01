Challenged book kept in Salina schools

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson will remain on Salina school shelves.

Earlier this month, a pastor called for the book to be removed. A board meeting about the book led to a heated discussion.

According to USD 305 , a committee read and discussed the potential strengths and weaknesses of the book as a literary work, along with the merits of retaining the book. The committee included the principal, the library media specialist, two teachers and two citizens.

In its report, the committee determined that the district’s policy, procedures and philosophy were followed in the selection of the book. The committee did acknowledge some sexual activity may be uncomfortable to read but does not detract from the value of the book. They noted that themes of the book could be affirming for students to recognize that they are not alone as they experience similar systemic challenges and societal prejudices. The book’s narrative is the perspective of an individual who intended to, “give a voice to so many from marginalized communities whose experiences have not yet been captured between the pages of a book.”

Salina Public Schools says the book has been on school shelves since late 2020.

