There’s some more good news coming in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in New York and the Twin Tiers. New York February 22 reported only 1,619 new cases and the positivity rate at a little over 2%. On January 21, New York was reporting the number of new infections for the day at over 19,000, a daily positivity rate at 7.84% and a ten-day rate of 10.5%.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO