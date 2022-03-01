ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark: Lands on IR

Janmark (upper body) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media...

Yardbarker

Detroit's Filip Zadina joins the latest trade-deadline target list

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is shaping up to be a buyer’s market. On defense and in goal, in particular, there seem to be more players available than teams seeking those positions. There is also a glut of impact forwards available – and really only 18 teams with authentic playoff hopes, many of them who are capped out and/or aren’t in the position to push their chips to the middle.
NHL
Blue Seat

Chytil in, Barron out as Gallant changes lines

Filip Chytil will make his return to the lineup after a pair of questionable scratches. His return comes not at the expense of Greg McKegg, but at Morgan Barron, as Gerard Gallant changes the lines again. The trade deadline can’t come soon enough, as these forward lines are baffling. The...
NHL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS - Jeremy Swayman will start in goal as the Bruins make the fifth stop on their season-long six-game road trip on Thursday night for a tilt with the Golden Knights. Boston, making its first visit to T-Mobile Arena since Oct. 8, 2019, will be aiming to bounce back after its last-minute loss to the Ducks on Tuesday in Anaheim.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Recalled from AHL

Leschyshyn was promoted from AHL Henderson on Tuesday. Leschyshyn has averaged 11:47 of ice time and tallied four points over 20 NHL appearances this season. The 22-year-old is coming from AHL Henderson, where he has 24 points over 31 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Serving as healthy scratch

Coghlan has overcome his illness but is a healthy scratch Tuesday versus the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Coghlan was present at Monday's practice, indicating he's no longer dealing with an illness. The defenseman didn't have a guaranteed place in the lineup with the return of Zach Whitecloud from a foot injury, so Coghlan could end up being a healthy scratch often in the near future.
NHL
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Carrier: Good to go

Carrier (undisclosed) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Sharks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Carrier was deemed a game-time decision after the morning skate after he left practice Monday early. The 27-year-old will tough it out, playing in a third-line role with the Golden Knights missing Max Pacioretty (lower body) and Mattias Janmark (upper body) already.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two goals in win

Smith scored twice on four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Smith's line with Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson combined for the last two goals that propelled the Golden Knights to victory. The 30-year-old Smith was limited to five points in eight games in February, so his hot start to March is an encouraging sign. The winger has 16 tallies, 36 points, 141 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-6 rating in 52 contests overall.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
CBS Sports

Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Lands on IR

Rooney (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Rooney will miss at least the next three games due to the seven-day minimum absence that comes with his placement on injured reserve. The 28-year-old has averaged 14:18 of ice time and distributed one assist over the last 10 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Opens scoring Tuesday

Kolesar scored a goal, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Kolesar converted on a crafty pass from Brett Howden at the 2:16 mark of the first period. This was Kolesar's second goal in his last four games, though he's more known for his physical play than his scoring. The 24-year-old's up to six goals, 18 points, 71 shots on net, 137 hits and 47 PIM in 53 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Contributes two assists

Karlsson provided a pair of assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Karlsson helped out on both of Reilly Smith's goals in the contest. Prior to Tuesday, Karlsson had produced just one assist in his last six outings. The Swedish center has reached the 20-point mark with 76 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 39 games this season. That's unusually quiet production from him, though he remains an all-situations center in a top-six role.
NHL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
CBS Sports

Katie Meyer, Stanford goalkeeper who helped team win 2019 national title, dies at 22

Katie Meyer, a member of Stanford's women's soccer team, has died at the age of 22. Stanford announced made the announcement Wednesday. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away ... Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome" to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general.'"
SOCCER
Reuters

Kraken edge Predators to end seven-game skid

Colin Blackwell and Calle Jarnkrok scored against their former team as the Seattle Kraken snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory against the visiting Nashville Predators on Wednesday. Alex Wennberg and Yanni Gourde also scored for Seattle, which rallied from a two-goal deficit, and Chris Driedger made 19...
NHL
Fox News

Reilly Smith scores 2, Golden Knights top Sharks to give Peter DeBoer 500th win

Reilly Smith scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night. The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Golden Knights and gave coach Peter DeBoer his 500th career win. "It’s hard to put into words. You don’t remember the wins and losses,"...
NHL
theScore

Capitals active Mantha from LTIR

The Washington Capitals have activated forward Anthony Mantha from long-term injured reserve, the team announced. Mantha hasn't played since Nov. 4 after undergoing shoulder surgery. He'll return to the lineup Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. The 27-year-old collected six points in 10 games before getting hurt. Washington acquired Mantha from...
NHL
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Interested In Wide Receiver Trade

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC. According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres reassign forward Jack Quinn to Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres announced Tuesday that they have reassigned forward Jack Quinn to the Rochester Americans. Quinn suffered a lower-body injury on January 20 in his second career NHL game and returned to practice with the Sabres Tuesday morning. In two NHL games, the 23-year-old has a goal and an...
NHL
NESN

Detroit Red Wings Are Expected to Go with Alex Nedeljkovic in Net Against the Carolina Hurricanes

According to Detroit Red Wings’ digital reporter Daniella Bruce, Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice, which usually indicates that he’ll get the nod between the pipes. He has a 14-15-5 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals-against average in 37 games this season.
NHL

