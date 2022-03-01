ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ford completes PIA, prepares for first deployment

By Aidan Quigley
insidedefense.com
 6 days ago

The first-in-class aircraft carrier Gerald Ford (CVN-78) has completed its first planned incremental availability and is preparing for its first deployment later this year, the Navy announced Tuesday. The ship arrived at Naval Station Norfolk Friday following the six-month-long planned incremental availability, which featured modernization and maintenance work at...

insidedefense.com

Comments / 0

Related
Navy Times

USS Ford completes maintenance availability, sea trials ahead of 2022 deployment

The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford concluded a maintenance availability and sea trials Monday in preparation for the its first deployment. After completing modernization and maintenance work, then sea trials, during a sixth-month Planned Incremental Availability at Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia, the carrier arrived at Naval Station Norfolk to kick off training and certification.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

USS Gerald R. Ford completes Planned Incremental Availability

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The USS Gerald R. Ford is one step closer to deploying. Newport News Shipbuilding's parent company, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), announced on Tuesday the ship had gotten through its first planned incremental availability (PIA). That's a phase of work where shipbuilders bring a vessel up-to-date on military and technological modifications.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
MotorAuthority

Everrati reveals completed Ford GT40 electric conversion

Governments are pushing for the elimination of cars with internal-combustion engines, and at some point we may see even classic cars taken off the road. There is a way to save them, though it requires stripping out the powertrain and installing a battery-electric setup. A number of companies have started offering this service, and even some automakers, such as Volkswagen Group, General Motors and Ford, have become involved.
CARS
Motorious

Abandoned Ford F100 Runs For The First Time In Decades

After spending the better part of its life sitting in an open field, this truck is ready to run once more!. Classic American pickup trucks are among the most popular vehicles in modern automotive enthusiast culture because of their incredible abundance, great styling, and high horsepower V8s. Without a doubt, these things were made to be the best overall utility vehicles money could buy with a strong focus on cheap power. You can find these trucks practically anywhere, especially if you live in the south, where manual labor is a massive part of the economy. So, of course, the ones that you'll see will almost always be work trucks unless you happened to see that one video about the guy who kept his truck garage kept for 42 years. This thing was definitely not kept in a garage or a fancy warehouse. Instead, it has been sitting for decades, and now a couple of automotive enthusiasts have tasked themselves with getting the old girl up and running once again.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Person
Gerald Ford
Motorious

Where Is The Very First Ford Mustang?

After over 60 years of production, the Ford Mustang has become America’s favorite pony car but what happened to the first one ever made?. The Ford Mustang was an instant success in America because of its ability to combine a muscle car's incredible power and style with the lightweight chassis of a European sports coupe. While many American car enthusiasts think of the 'Stang as a muscle car, we all know that this thing was the start of something far more significant. That car sparked the pony car wars, eventually gaining the title of America's favorite performance car for nearly six decades. With such an incredible origin story, it is a ton of fun to look back on the past of this iconic pony car, but there is one question that most of us enthusiasts have wondered about for a while now. What happened to the very first Mustang?
CARS
iheart.com

Washington DC To Deploy Civil Units In Preparation For Trucker Convoy

Police in the DC will soon deploy civil disturbance units in preparation for the possible trucker convoys that could cause gridlocks like the major blockades in Canada. And based on all reports, the truckers plan on demonstrating peacefully, but plan to cause a major disruption on the Capital Beltway ahead of the President's State of The Union Address next Tuesday. Government officials are reportedly watching the convoy closely .
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS 46

Fort Stewart soldiers prepare for deployment to Europe

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. soldiers are continuing to deploy to Europe amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Some having barely a week’s notice. Dozens of soldiers from the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, based at Fort Stewart, Georgia, boarded a charter flight yesterday to Germany. Overall, Fort Stewart...
FORT STEWART, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

Ohio Air National Guard members prepare to deploy

In a ceremony Sunday morning in Springfield, military leadership thanked the airmen and families of the Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing, as they prepare to deploy overseas in support of Air Force Central Command. Between April and July, 53 airmen from the 178th wing will be heading to...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy