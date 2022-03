Originally Posted On: https://www.aurorafamilydentistry.ca/dental-implant-stages-what-to-expect-when-getting-implant-surgery/. Do you have a tooth (or teeth) that is missing or needs to be removed? A dental implant can restore your smile permanently. Dental implants replace broken, rotten, and missing teeth and allow you to skip the bridgework and dentures. However, the process doesn’t happen overnight. There are three major dental implant stages that every patient goes through. And you could spend up to a year completing them. They include:

DIABETES ・ 3 DAYS AGO