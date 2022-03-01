2 men arrested after trying to buy car under false name, Lenoir police say

LENIOR, N.C. — Two men have been arrested after Lenoir police officers said they tried to buy a car under a false name.

Police said on Feb. 25, they got a call from someone who works at a financial institution. He said his company was in the process of underwriting a loan for someone who wanted to buy a a 2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat. The car was selling for almost $77,000 at Friendship Ford of Lenoir.

Friendship Ford had been talking to a man over the phone about the car he wanted to buy, according to police. The paperwork was completed at the dealership and sent over to the financial institution for processing.

While processing the loan paperwork, there were some red flags about the application and the company reached out to the person whose name was on the paperwork as the buyer, police said.

When they reached out, the person whose name was used denied knowing anything about the incident or the final transaction.

After investigation, police found the original individual had given a fake identity and was later identified as Brandon Jamal Shipman.

The Lenoir Police Department was able to arrest the two men who were involved when they showed up at the dealership to get the car. Both men were from Charlotte.

After properly identifying the individuals involved, police charged the two men with:

Brandon Jamal Shipman -- Felony obtain property by false pretense, felony identity theft, felony conspiracy (to obtain property by false pretense)

Shipman has a $100,000 secured bond and is in the Caldwell County jail.

Tyrone Maurice Cannon -- Felony conspiracy (to obtain property by false pretense)

Cannon has a $75,000 secured bond and is also in the Caldwell County jail.

