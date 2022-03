Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has been selected by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) as the principal vendor to deploy and expand its 4G and 5G network across Indonesia in a three-year deal. The deal will cover an area of 1.4M square kilometers including Sumatra island, Kalimantan island, Central Java and Surabaya city. The...

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO