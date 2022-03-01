In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Market is Projected to Reach a Value of US$ 2.3 Bn by the End of 2030

Whilst a disease is considered rare if it affects fewer than 1 in 2000 people, collectively these diseases affect a significant proportion of the population – around 300 million people are living with a rare disease. In many cases, rare diseases are chronic and life-threatening, with limited treatment options, and the path to obtaining a diagnosis is often a long and challenging process. Better diagnostic pathways and novel therapies are desperately needed to improve the lives of rare disease patients.

