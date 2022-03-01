ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Market is Projected to Reach a Value of US$ 2.3 Bn by the End of 2030

In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Market, In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Market Companies, In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Market Forecast, In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Market Key Players, In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Market Research. In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global in-vitro...

MedicalXpress

New therapeutic options for childhood inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) affects approximately 40,000 patients in Ireland, with 25% of these cases first arising during childhood. Globally, the prevalence for IBD is 396 cases per 100,000 persons annually. Symptoms include abdominal pain, persistent diarrhea, weight loss and fatigue. The exact cause of the disease remains unknown. Researchers...
technologynetworks.com

Driving Change in Rare Disease Diagnostics

Whilst a disease is considered rare if it affects fewer than 1 in 2000 people, collectively these diseases affect a significant proportion of the population – around 300 million people are living with a rare disease. In many cases, rare diseases are chronic and life-threatening, with limited treatment options, and the path to obtaining a diagnosis is often a long and challenging process. Better diagnostic pathways and novel therapies are desperately needed to improve the lives of rare disease patients.
