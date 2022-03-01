ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

South Africa: US sanctions alleged Islamic State fundraisers

By GERALD IMRAY, Associated Press
 1 day ago

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department announced financial sanctions Tuesday against four men in South Africa it accused of being recruiters and fundraisers for the Islamic State group. Three of the men raised money for the extremist group in Iraq and Syria, the Treasury...

