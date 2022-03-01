Author Correction: Non contrast enhanced volumetric histology of blood clots through high resolution propagation-based X-ray microtomography

Branch-like enhancement (BLE) on contrast-enhanced (CE) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was found to be effective in differentiating primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) from high-grade glioma (HGG) in the cerebellum. However, whether it can be applied to assessments of secondary central nervous system lymphoma (SCNSL), or other cerebellar lesions is unknown. Hence, we retrospectively reviewed cerebellar masses to investigate the use of BLE in differentiating cerebellar lymphoma (CL), both primary and secondary, from other lesions. Two reviewers qualitatively evaluated the presence and degree of BLE on CE-T1 weighted imaging (T1WI). If multiple views were available, we determined the view in which BLE was the most visible. Seventy-five patients with the following pathologies were identified:17 patients with CL, 30 patients with metastasis, 12 patients with hemangioblastoma, 9 patients with HGG, and 7 patients with others. Twelve patients presented with PCNSL and five with SCNSL. Of 17 patients with CL, 15 (88%) had BLE, whereas three (5%) out of 58 patients in the non-CL group showed BLE. In patients who underwent three-dimensional-CE-T1WI, BLE was the most visible on the sagittal image. In conclusion, BLE is a highly specific finding for CL and the sagittal image is important in evaluating this finding.

