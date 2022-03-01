ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Author Correction: Non contrast enhanced volumetric histology of blood clots through high resolution propagation-based X-ray microtomography

By Somayeh Saghamanesh
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06623-8, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Daniela Dumitriu LaGrange, which was incorrectly given as Daniela Dimitriu LaGrange. This error has now been corrected in the original Article and its accompanying...

Publisher Correction: The high-intensity interval training introduced in physical education lessons decrease systole in high blood pressure adolescents

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06017-w, published online 07 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, JarosÅ‚aw Domaradzki was incorrectly listed as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Dawid KoÅºlenia. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to dawid.kozlenia@awf.wroc.pl.
Author Correction: Time trend and Bayesian mapping of multiple myeloma incidence in Sardinia, Italy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06745-z, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under subheading "Geographic map of MM incidence",. "These are: Arborea (9 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Padria (5 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Benetutti (8 cases,...
Author Correction: HR-Bac, a toolbox based on homologous recombination for expression, screening and production of multiprotein complexes using the baculovirus expression system

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-04715-5, published online 7 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the authors Olga Kolesnikova, AmÃ©lieÂ Zachayus, Simon Pichard, Judit Osz, Natacha Rochel, Paola Rossolillo, Isabelle Kolb-Cheynel, Nathalie Troffer-Charlier, Emmanuel Compe, Olivier Bensaude, Imre Berger, Arnaud Poterszman which were incorrectly given as Kolesnikova Olga,Â Zachayus AmÃ©lie,Â Pichard Simon,Â Osz Judit,Â Rochel Natacha,Â Rossolillo Paola,Â Kolb-Cheynel Isabelle,Â Troffer-Charlier Nathalie,Â Compe Emmanuel,Â Bensaude Olivier,Â Berger Imre,Â Poterszman Arnaud. The original Article has been corrected.
Author Correction: Prediction of new drug indications based on clinical data and network modularity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep32530, published online 28 September 2016. This Article contains an error. To construct drug similarity network based on side effects, the Authors used the data and the method reported by Zhou et al. whose paper is cited as Reference 57 in the Article. Therefore, the wording of the Methods, subsection 'Construct drug similarity network based on side effects' closely resembles the method description in Reference 57 designed for symptom-based similarity detection, but this reference was not cited in this section. The Authors wish to acknowledge this prior work and the importance of the approach to their study.
Author Correction: ACC-BLA functional connectivity disruption in allergic inflammation is associated with anxiety

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06748-w, published online 17 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Maryam Abdolsamadi was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Physiology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran'. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, Islamic Azad University-North...
COVID-19 vaccines and blood clots: Two large studies investigate

Two large studies have found a small increase in the absolute risk of rare types of blood clot in the head following a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. An increased risk of a type called intracranial venous thrombosis only applied to individuals under 70 years of age. The...
Correction to: CHD1L prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced hepatocellular carcinomar cell death by activating hnRNP A2/B1-nmMYLK axis

The original version of this article, unfortunately, contained a mistake in the affiliations. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangliang Wang, Xiaofeng Zhang. Affiliated Cancer Hospital and Institute, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China. Guangliang Wang,Â Xiaofeng Zhang,Â Zhiming Cao,Â Xiaogang Chen,Â Huiqin Cui,Â Ming Liu,Â Lei...
Branch-like enhancement on contrast enhanced MRI is a specific finding of cerebellar lymphoma compared with other pathologies

Branch-like enhancement (BLE) on contrast-enhanced (CE) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was found to be effective in differentiating primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) from high-grade glioma (HGG) in the cerebellum. However, whether it can be applied to assessments of secondary central nervous system lymphoma (SCNSL), or other cerebellar lesions is unknown. Hence, we retrospectively reviewed cerebellar masses to investigate the use of BLE in differentiating cerebellar lymphoma (CL), both primary and secondary, from other lesions. Two reviewers qualitatively evaluated the presence and degree of BLE on CE-T1 weighted imaging (T1WI). If multiple views were available, we determined the view in which BLE was the most visible. Seventy-five patients with the following pathologies were identified:17 patients with CL, 30 patients with metastasis, 12 patients with hemangioblastoma, 9 patients with HGG, and 7 patients with others. Twelve patients presented with PCNSL and five with SCNSL. Of 17 patients with CL, 15 (88%) had BLE, whereas three (5%) out of 58 patients in the non-CL group showed BLE. In patients who underwent three-dimensional-CE-T1WI, BLE was the most visible on the sagittal image. In conclusion, BLE is a highly specific finding for CL and the sagittal image is important in evaluating this finding.
Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
Author Correction: Ex vivo anticoagulants affect human blood platelet biomechanics with implications for high-throughput functional mechanophenotyping

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02982-6, published online 21 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 4d, in which a representative microscopy image for TRAP-6 stimulated platelets in Li-Heparin was erroneously used for the K2-EDTA panel. The correct version of Fig. 4 is:. The link...
Author Correction: Parent"“offspring conflict and its outcome under uni-and biparental care

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05877-6, published online 07 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Sandra Steiger was incorrectly indicated as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Jacqueline Sahm. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to Jacqueline.Sahm@uni-bayreuth.de. The original Article has...
Author Correction: Link between serum lipid signature and prognostic factors in COVID-19 patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00755-z, published online 04 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Dipartimento di Scienze della Salute, UniversitÃ degli Studi di Milano (Piano di Sostegno alla Ricerca LINEA 2: Dotazione annuale per attivitÃ istituzionali...
Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
Author Correction: 53BP1 regulates heterochromatin through liquid phase separation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28019-y, published online 18 January 2022. The original version of this Article incorrectly acknowledged Zhunkun Lou instead of Zhenkun Lou in the Acknowledgements section. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes. Lei Zhang. Present...
Author Correction: iTRAQ-based quantitative proteome analysis insights into cold stress of Winter Rapeseed (Brassica rapaÂ L.) grown in the field

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02707-z, published online 06 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. Furthermore, the Acknowledgements section was a duplicate of the Funding section. The duplicate has been removed in the original Article. The Funding section. "Funding was funded by...
Author Correction: Structural basis of neuropeptide Y signaling through Y1 receptor

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28510-6, published online 14 February 2022. In this article, the affiliation Institute for Molecular Biology and Genetics, Seoul National University, Seoul 08826, Republic of Korea for Tae-Young Yoon was missing. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Injin Bang. Present address: Perlmutter Cancer...
A distinct signaling pathway in parvalbumin-positive interneurons controls flexible memory updating

Creating stable memories is critical for survival, as a means to find scarce resources (e.g., food/water) and avoid dangerous situations. However, the dynamic nature of an environment also requires that memories be updated with new information in order to respond to changing reward and threat contingencies. Thus, optimal brain circuits require both stability and flexibility to efficiently create memories and to update them according to ongoing changes in the environment [1]. The vast majority of research on memory processes has focused on forming stable memories that drive behavior, while much less is known about how these memories are updated when new information is provided.
Author Correction: Multiscale and integrative single-cell Hi-C analysis with Higashi

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01034-y, published online 11 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were composition errors in the captions for Fig. 3b and Supplementary Fig. 15a,e,h. In each lettered caption, there were two sentences describing the number of genes having stable and dynamic single-cell compartment scores and their average transcription activity variability, respectively. The values in each caption were initially reversed for stable and dynamic compartment scores and variability. In Fig. 3b, in the corrected text now reading "There are 5,071 genes that have stable single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 77.4. There are 5,075 genes that have dynamic single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 86.0," the values 5,071, 77.4 and 5,075, 86.0 replaced the original order of 5.075, 86.0 and 5,071, 77.4. The changes have been made to the online version of the article and the Supplementary information has been updated.
Author Correction: Evolution of microscopic heterogeneity and dynamics in choline chloride-based deep eutectic solvents

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27842-z, published online 11 January 2022. The original version of this Article, and the original version of theÂ Supplementary Information associated with this Article, omitted from the author list the 19th author Clemens Burda, who is from the Department of Chemistry, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH, 44106, USA. The text 'C.K. and C.B. provided the femtosecond transient-absorption spectroscopy experiments and analysis' was already present in the Author Contributions. The author list has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article, and the HTML has been updated to include a corrected version of theÂ Supplementary Information.
Author Correction: Modelling biophoton emission kinetics based on the initial intensity value in Helianthus annuus plants exposed to different types of stress

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06323-3, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 34, which was incorrectly given as:. Eva, H., Masaki, K. & Humio, I. Spontaneous ultraweak light emission from respiring spinach leaf mitochondria.Â Biochem. Biophys. Acta.Â 1098, 27"“31 (1991)....
