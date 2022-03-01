ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Listeria monocytogenes sensitivity to antimicrobial treatments depends on cell origin

By Chiara Montanari
 3 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00767-9, published online 28 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Chiara Montanari, Giulia Tabanelli, Federica Barbieri, Diego Mora, Robin Duncan, Fausto Gardini & Stefania Arioli, which were incorrectly given as Montanari Chiara, Tabanelli Giulia, Barbieri Federica, Mora...

Author Correction: Polarization-sensitive optical coherence tomography monitoring of percutaneous radiofrequency ablation in left atrium of living swine

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03724-8, published online 21 December 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by National Institutes of Health (NIH) (R01HL149369, R21HL129174, R01HL126747, UH54HL119810); Case-Coulter Translational Research Partnership; CWRU Technology and Validation Start-Up Fund Program; China Scholarship Council....
Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
Author Correction: Emergence of the topological Hall effect in a tetragonal compensated ferrimagnet MnPdGa

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41427-021-00347-3 published online 24 December 2021. In the sentence (page 5) beginning 'by using the relation...' in this article, the equation '\(\Delta S_M = \frac{1}{{\Delta T}}\left[ {{\int\nolimits_0^H} {\left( {M_1} \right)dH} {\int\nolimits_0^H} {\left( {M_2} \right)dH} } \right]\)' should have read '\(\Delta S_M = \frac{1}{{\Delta T}}\left[ {{\int\nolimits_0^H} {\left( {M_1} \right)dH} - {\int\nolimits_0^H} {\left( {M_2} \right)dH} } \right]\)'.
Correction: Synthetic adiponectin-receptor agonist, AdipoRon, induces glycolytic dependence in pancreatic cancer cells

The original version of this article unfortunately needed to be updated. A related file was included as supplementary and the author would like it removed. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Sharon J. Manley, Appolinaire A. Olou. Department of Cancer Biology, University of Kansas Medical Center,...
Author Correction: A monoclinic semiorganic molecular crystal GUHP for terahertz photonics and optoelectronics

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02862-3, published online 06 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract. "In this paper we describe the properties of the crystal of guanylurea hydrogen phosphate (NH2)2CNHCO(NH2)H2PO3 (GUHP) and propose its application in terahertz photonics and optoelectronics.". "In this paper...
Author Correction: Structural basis of neuropeptide Y signaling through Y1 receptor

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28510-6, published online 14 February 2022. In this article, the affiliation Institute for Molecular Biology and Genetics, Seoul National University, Seoul 08826, Republic of Korea for Tae-Young Yoon was missing. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Injin Bang. Present address: Perlmutter Cancer...
Correction: Resident and migratory adipose immune cells control systemic metabolism and thermogenesis

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Correction to: Cellular & Molecular Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41423-021-00804-7, published online 26 November 2021. The article Resident and migratory adipose immune cells control systemic metabolism and thermogenesis, written by Kevin Man, Axel Kallies and Ajithkumar Vasanthakumar was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal...
BioNTech and Medigene Link Up for Solid Tumor T-Cell Treatments

BioNTech and Medigene announced a global agreement to develop T-cell immunotherapies against cancer. The three-year collaboration will focus on multiple solid tumor targets. Medigene, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, will receive an upfront payment of EUR 26 million, followed by research funding throughout the collaboration and possible milestone payments “up to a triple-digit million EUR amount” for sales on products developed as a result of the collaboration.
Author Correction: Multiscale and integrative single-cell Hi-C analysis with Higashi

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01034-y, published online 11 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were composition errors in the captions for Fig. 3b and Supplementary Fig. 15a,e,h. In each lettered caption, there were two sentences describing the number of genes having stable and dynamic single-cell compartment scores and their average transcription activity variability, respectively. The values in each caption were initially reversed for stable and dynamic compartment scores and variability. In Fig. 3b, in the corrected text now reading "There are 5,071 genes that have stable single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 77.4. There are 5,075 genes that have dynamic single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 86.0," the values 5,071, 77.4 and 5,075, 86.0 replaced the original order of 5.075, 86.0 and 5,071, 77.4. The changes have been made to the online version of the article and the Supplementary information has been updated.
Author Correction: Bile acids attenuate PKM2 pathway activation in proinflammatory microglia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05408-3, published online 27 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "The project was funded by the Ministerio de EconomÃa y Competitividad, Spain, SAF2017-89366R. SW received a scholarship from the Chinese Scholarship Council, Grant/Award Number 201606300031.". "The...
Author Correction: Understanding contagion dynamics through microscopic processes in active Brownian particles

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77860-y, published online 30 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 4, which was incorrectly given as:. Rodriguez, J. P., Ghanbarnejad, F. & EguÃluz, V. M. Particle velocity controls phase transitions in contagion dynamics. Sci. Rep. 9, 1"“9 (2019)....
Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
Author Correction: 53BP1 regulates heterochromatin through liquid phase separation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28019-y, published online 18 January 2022. The original version of this Article incorrectly acknowledged Zhunkun Lou instead of Zhenkun Lou in the Acknowledgements section. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes. Lei Zhang. Present...
Author Correction: Time trend and Bayesian mapping of multiple myeloma incidence in Sardinia, Italy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06745-z, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under subheading "Geographic map of MM incidence",. "These are: Arborea (9 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Padria (5 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Benetutti (8 cases,...
Author Correction: Cell fate decisions are specified by the dynamic ERK interactome

In the version of this article initially published, the Supplementary information section was missing the Matlab code used in this study. The code is now available in this notice. Daniela Baiocchi. Present address: Experimental Pathology, University of Bologna, 40126, Bologna, Italy. David Gilbert. Present address: School of Information Systems, Computing...
Author Correction: Parent"“offspring conflict and its outcome under uni-and biparental care

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05877-6, published online 07 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Sandra Steiger was incorrectly indicated as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Jacqueline Sahm. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to Jacqueline.Sahm@uni-bayreuth.de. The original Article has...
Author Correction: Link between serum lipid signature and prognostic factors in COVID-19 patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00755-z, published online 04 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Dipartimento di Scienze della Salute, UniversitÃ degli Studi di Milano (Piano di Sostegno alla Ricerca LINEA 2: Dotazione annuale per attivitÃ istituzionali...
Correction to: CHD1L prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced hepatocellular carcinomar cell death by activating hnRNP A2/B1-nmMYLK axis

The original version of this article, unfortunately, contained a mistake in the affiliations. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangliang Wang, Xiaofeng Zhang. Affiliated Cancer Hospital and Institute, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China. Guangliang Wang,Â Xiaofeng Zhang,Â Zhiming Cao,Â Xiaogang Chen,Â Huiqin Cui,Â Ming Liu,Â Lei...
Community Policy