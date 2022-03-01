ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Markstrom will defend the cage Tuesday in Minnesota, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports. Markstrom will...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom named NHL’s second star for February

Markstrom topped the NHL with eight wins in 10 starts, going 8-1-0 with a 2.04 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and one shutout to lift the Flames (31-14-6, 68 points) from fourth to first in the Pacific Division via a 10-1-0 February. Markstrom yielded two or fewer goals in seven of his 10 outings, highlighted by his League-leading eighth shutout of the season Feb. 9 vs. VGK (28 SV) – two shy of the franchise record established by Miikka Kiprusoff in 2005-06 (10). He also made a season-high 46 saves (on 48 shots) Feb. 10 vs. TOR, three off of his personal best achieved Dec. 28, 2019 vs. LAK and Feb. 12, 2020 vs. CHI (both w/ VAN). The 32-year-old Gävle, Sweden, native has compiled a 24-11-5 record through 41 total appearances this season, ranking among the NHL leaders in shutouts (1st; 8), goals-against average (5th; 2.13), save percentage (5th; .925) and wins (8th; 24).
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Elias Lindholm: Earns one of each Tuesday

Lindholm scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and doled out four hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild. Lindholm made a nice pass to set up Matthew Tkachuk just 1:12 into the game. The two swapped roles on the Flames' third goal, with Lindholm burying a shot from the high slot. The 27-year-old had a fantastic February with 17 points in 11 games, and his March is off to a good start as well. The Swede has 24 goals, 53 points, 136 shots on net, a plus-39 rating and 41 hits through 52 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Blake Coleman: Provides helper Tuesday

Coleman notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild. Coleman had the secondary assist on Andrew Mangiapane's first-period tally, which was the game-winner Tuesday. The assist stretched Coleman's point streak to four games (one goal, four helpers). The forward is up to 25 points, 156 shots on net, 109 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 51 contests. As long as he's playing physical in a top-six role, he'll be a solid depth option in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Chris Driedger: Patrolling crease against Preds

Driedger will be in goal versus Nashville at home Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports. Stuck behind Philipp Grubauer in the pecking order, Driedger has appeared in just 15 games this season. The 27-year-old Winnipeg native hasn't done himself any favors when he has gotten the chance to play, as he is 4-8-0 with a 3.30 GAA and .893 save percentage. At this point, Driedger won't offer much in the way of fantasy value moving forward unless Grabuaer picks up an injury and even then, Driedger's poor performance should be a cause for concern.
NHL
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- For the first time in more than three years, the Wild will play at Wells Fargo Center against the Philadelphia Flyers. Minnesota last skated here Jan. 14, 2019, a game it lost by a 7-4 margin. The 2019-20 meeting between the clubs in Philly did not take place after COVID-19 cancelled the final month of the regular season, and last season's schedule featured only divisional matchups.
NHL
NBC Bay Area

Smith Scores 2, Vegas Tops Sharks 3-1 to Give DeBoer 500th W

Reilly Smith scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night. The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Golden Knights and gave coach Peter DeBoer his 500th career win. “It’s hard to put into words. You don’t remember the wins and losses,”...
NHL
#Sportsnet
The Hockey Writers

Philadelphia Flyers Trade Deadline History

The Philadelphia Flyers will be one of the most interesting teams to watch leading up to the NHL trade deadline on March 21. A forgettable season and looming roster turnover have made them clear-cut sellers in this year’s market. Claude Giroux has been the subject of rumors in recent weeks. The long-time captain is arguably the most coveted player on the trading block.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Turns back clock in Toronto

Anderson made 29 saves in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs. Anderson delivered a vintage performance, looking more like a spry 20-year-old than a weary 40-year-old that had suffered four consecutive regulation losses coming into this one. Rasmus Sandin's first-period goal was the only shot that got by Anderson, while the Sabres provided plenty of support against Toronto backup Petr Mrazek. Anderson evened his season record at 7-7-0 with this unexpected win, but he remains tough to trust in fantasy.
NHL
NESN

Detroit Red Wings Are Expected to Go with Alex Nedeljkovic in Net Against the Carolina Hurricanes

According to Detroit Red Wings’ digital reporter Daniella Bruce, Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice, which usually indicates that he’ll get the nod between the pipes. He has a 14-15-5 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals-against average in 37 games this season.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
NHL

MARKSTROM NAMED 2ND STAR OF THE MONTH

Jacob Markstrom's stellar February has earned him Second Star Of The Month honours from the NHL. The Swede went 8-1-0 last month, posting a 2.04 GAA and a .929 save percentage. He also pitched one shutout in February, bringing his season total to a league-leading eight. Markstrom allowed two or...
NHL
FOX Sports

Vancouver takes on New York for non-conference showdown

LINE: Islanders -134, Canucks +110. BOTTOM LINE: New York and Vancouver hit the ice in a non-conference matchup. The Islanders are 10-10-4 at home. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.3 shots per game. The Canucks are 14-13-3 in road games. Vancouver averages 8.6 penalty minutes per...
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Jamie Benn: Generates helper Wednesday

Benn posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Benn helped out on Alexander Radulov's go-ahead goal late in the second period. In the last four games, Benn has a goal and four helpers, with two of the assists coming on the power play. The 32-year-old forward is up to 28 points, 119 shots on net, 107 hits, 64 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 53 contests, down from the 35 points he had in 52 outings last season.
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs. Canucks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-22-8) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (26-23-6) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders look to get back in the win column as they open up a six-game homestand at UBS Arena on Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks. The Islanders wrapped up...
NHL
UpNorthLive.com

Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Hurricanes, 4-3

DETROIT (AP) -- Rookie Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings ended Carolina's five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory. Raymond's 16th goal of the season came on a rebound of a Tyler Bertuzzi shot. Carter Rowney, Michael Rasmussen and...
NHL

