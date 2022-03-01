ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Uranium may regain ‘critical’ status despite USGS move

eenews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Geological Survey removed uranium from the federal critical minerals list, but it may not be long before the U.S. government once again declares the radioactive material “critical.”. USGS finalized a proposal last week to remove uranium from its list of minerals deemed vital to national and...

www.eenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

Will Russia spur or deter Europe’s shift to green energy?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to add more urgency to Europe’s efforts to break its dependence on Russian oil and gas, as well as compel Europe to accelerate its transition to cleaner energy, say experts and E.U. officials. But those efforts won’t come quickly or easily. And...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

What the Russia crisis means for U.S. electricity mix

Gasoline prices have spiked in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the effects of the conflict are also spilling into the U.S. electricity sector, with implications for greenhouse gas emissions and energy policy. Although the crisis isn’t expected to derail electric utilities’ broad shift toward cleaner energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Putin’s invasion raises specter of cyberwar on energy

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked worries yesterday about a broader cyberwar as the Biden administration urged U.S. energy companies to be on alert for digital intruders. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Nuclear Energy And Uranium Moving Into The Mainstream

Nuclear power is gradually shedding the stigma attached to it, helped by significant improvements in technology and safety measures. With aggressive timelines to reach net-zero carbon emissions and global energy consumption expected to increase by 50% through 2050, governments are exploring all options in the next generation of power production.1 While much of the focus has been on renewables like solar and wind, there may still be a critical role for nuclear energy in the global energy mix, given that it’s clean, reliable, and yes, safe. Importantly, nuclear power is gradually shedding the stigma attached to it, helped by significant improvements in technology and safety measures. And as it gains broader acceptance, we believe nuclear energy is raising the investment profile of uranium, its key fuel input.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
eenews.net

Exxon plans to exit Russia, bans new investments

Exxon Mobil Corp. announced yesterday it will cease operations at a major oil and gas project in Russia, joining other energy companies that have shunned the country after its invasion of Ukraine. The decision came as a coalition of countries opted to release oil from their reserves to stabilize world...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Independent

Televangelist Pat Robertson says Putin’s march on Ukraine is the beginning of the ‘end times’

Televangelist Pat Robertson came out of his retirement to say Russia’s president Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to invade Ukraine.The televangelist added the shocking claim that Mr Putin’s attack on Ukraine was in preparation for a massive “end times” invasion of Israel.The 91-year-old insisted this was all a part of an “end times” battle and that Mr Putin was just following God’s plan.Mr Robertson said: “People say that Putin’s out of his mind. Yes, maybe so. But at the same time, he’s being compelled by God. He went into Ukraine but that wasn’t his goal. His goal was...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usgs#Uranium Market#Enriched Uranium#Nuclear Power#American#The Department Of Energy#Soviet#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NBC News

The costly mistake Biden made while talking about Ukraine during his SOTU address

If the only thing you are talking about after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address is that he was heckled by GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, then you are missing a key takeaway. Biden’s strong, even eloquent, words made a compelling case for why America must support Ukraine and why this conflict is so significant, but he did not do enough to discuss the potential need for people in the U.S. to make sacrifices to defeat Vladimir Putin and support Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy