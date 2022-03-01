Uranium may regain ‘critical’ status despite USGS move

Nuclear power is gradually shedding the stigma attached to it, helped by significant improvements in technology and safety measures. With aggressive timelines to reach net-zero carbon emissions and global energy consumption expected to increase by 50% through 2050, governments are exploring all options in the next generation of power production.1 While much of the focus has been on renewables like solar and wind, there may still be a critical role for nuclear energy in the global energy mix, given that it’s clean, reliable, and yes, safe. Importantly, nuclear power is gradually shedding the stigma attached to it, helped by significant improvements in technology and safety measures. And as it gains broader acceptance, we believe nuclear energy is raising the investment profile of uranium, its key fuel input.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO