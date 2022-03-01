ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publisher Correction: Abnormal whole-body energy metabolism in iron-deficient humans despite preserved skeletal muscle oxidative phosphorylation

By Matthew C. Frise
 3 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03968-4, published online 19 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error where the '\({\dot{\mathrm{V}}}\)' symbol did not display correctly in the Introduction, the Results section under the subheadings 'Exercise to volitional fatigue' and 'Submaximal exercise', the Discussion section under the subheadings 'Main...

Publisher Correction: M1-like macrophage contributes to chondrogenesis in vitro

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00232-7, published online 29 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Figure 2e (left graph, "Day 14 Collagen type 1"), a grey data point located above the error bar in the "Control" bar was omitted. Additionally, in Figure 2f (middle graph, "Day 14 Collagen type 2"), a grey data point located above the error bar in the "Co-cultured with M2-like" bar was omitted.
Uncovering an overlooked consequence of phosphorylation: change in cysteine reactivity

Global profiling of changes in the reactivity of cysteine residues in response to phosphorylation during mitosis identifies cysteine residues as potential regulatory and drug binding sites on proteins. One amino acid residue in particular, cysteine, has garnered attention owing to its generally high level of chemical reactivity and its potential...
Tests of generalizability can diversify psychology and improve theories

Diversifying psychology is fundamental to good science. Tests of generalizability using diverse samples can inform and constrain theories, leading to scientific progress and cumulative knowledge. Psychological scientists and the samples they use tend to be white and Western1. In the top psychology journals, only 11% of the world's countries are...
Publisher Correction: Calibration-free speckle matrix imaging

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00723-w published online 8 February 2022. After publication of this article1, it is reported that the Abstract is missing. The Abstract is provided below:. Unknown speckle patterns can be used to image targets embedded in complex scattering media 100 times faster than previous techniques based on carefully calibrated illuminations. The...
David J
Correction: Resident and migratory adipose immune cells control systemic metabolism and thermogenesis

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Correction to: Cellular & Molecular Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41423-021-00804-7, published online 26 November 2021. The article Resident and migratory adipose immune cells control systemic metabolism and thermogenesis, written by Kevin Man, Axel Kallies and Ajithkumar Vasanthakumar was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal...
Investigating the effect of iron supplementation on skeletal muscle atrophy in cancer patients

The effect of iron supplementation on skeletal muscle atrophy in cancer patients and sufferers from other wasting diseases has been investigated by a team of Italian and Belgian scientists which studied causes of these conditions in humans and mouse models. The findings, published today in EMBO Reports, shed light on wasting mechanisms in advanced stage cancer patients, for whom prevalence of devastating skeletal muscle atrophy known generally as cachexia reaches 80%.
Author Correction: Insights into the molecular properties underlying antibacterial activity of prenylated (iso)flavonoids against MRSA

The Article contained an error in Table 2, where the "Equation" value was incorrect for "n4". The incorrect and correct value appears below. The original Article has been corrected. Laboratory of Food Chemistry, Wageningen University & Research, Wageningen, The Netherlands. Sylvia Kalli,Â Carla Araya"‘CloutierÂ &Â Jean"‘Paul Vincken...
Publisher Correction: Indo-Pacific Walker circulation drove Pleistocene African aridification

In this Article, a processing error led to the wrong versions of Fig. 3 and Extended Data Fig. 4 being published. Figure 3e did not include the entirety of the eastern Africa soil carbonate Î´13C database as compiled by ref. 13. Fig. 3 of the original Article has been corrected, and Fig. 1 of this Amendment shows the original and corrected Fig. 3 side by side, for transparency. In the Methods section of the original Article, there are further details about how this record has been produced. The last paragraph of the Methods has been corrected; the original text was: "On the basis of ref. 13, time series of Î´13C values from soil carbonate were combined for the Omo-Turkana Basin and the southern Kenyan-Tanzanian sites using their medians, and interquartile ranges using six-data-point bins." Furthermore, the original version of Extended Data Fig. 4 did not display data from eastern African hominin site Afar; the figure and caption have been updated accordingly, and the original and corrected versions are shown as Fig. 2 to this Amendment. These changes do not alter any inferences drawn from the data. These errors have been corrected in the online version of the Article.
Lifespan extension with preservation of hippocampal function in aged system x-deficient male mice

The cystine/glutamate antiporter system xcâˆ’ has been identified as the major source of extracellular glutamate in several brain regions as well as a modulator of neuroinflammation, and genetic deletion of its specific subunit xCT (xCTâˆ’/âˆ’) is protective in mouse models for age-related neurological disorders. However, the previously observed oxidative shift in the plasma cystine/cysteine ratio of adult xCTâˆ’/âˆ’ mice led to the hypothesis that system xcâˆ’ deletion would negatively affect life- and healthspan. Still, till now the role of system xcâˆ’ in physiological aging remains unexplored. We therefore studied the effect of xCT deletion on the aging process of mice, with a particular focus on the immune system, hippocampal function, and cognitive aging. We observed that male xCTâˆ’/âˆ’ mice have an extended lifespan, despite an even more increased plasma cystine/cysteine ratio in aged compared to adult mice. This oxidative shift does not negatively impact the general health status of the mice. On the contrary, the age-related priming of the innate immune system, that manifested as increased LPS-induced cytokine levels and hypothermia in xCT+/+ mice, was attenuated in xCTâˆ’/âˆ’ mice. While this was associated with only a very moderate shift towards a more anti-inflammatory state of the aged hippocampus, we observed changes in the hippocampal metabolome that were associated with a preserved hippocampal function and the retention of hippocampus-dependent memory in male aged xCTâˆ’/âˆ’ mice. Targeting system xcâˆ’ is thus not only a promising strategy to prevent cognitive decline, but also to promote healthy aging.
Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
Iron from nanostructured ferric phosphate: absorption and biodistribution in mice and bioavailability in iron deficient anemic women

Food fortification with iron nanoparticles (NPs) could help prevent iron deficiency anemia, but the absorption pathway and biodistribution of iron-NPs and their bioavailability in humans is unclear. Dietary non-heme iron is physiologically absorbed via the divalent metal transporter-1 (DMT1) pathway. Using radio- iron isotope labelling in mice with a partial knockdown of intestine-specific DMT1, we assessed oral absorption and tissue biodistribution of nanostructured ferric phosphate (FePO4-NP; specific surface area [SSA] 98 m2g-1) compared to to ferrous sulfate (FeSO4), the reference compound. We show that absorption of iron from FePO4-NP appears to be largely DMT1 dependent and that its biodistribution after absorption is similar to that from FeSO4, without abnormal deposition of iron in the reticuloendothelial system. Furthermore, we demonstrate high bioavailability from iron NPs in iron deficient anemic women in a randomized, cross-over study using stable-isotope labelling: absorption and subsequent erythrocyte iron utilization from two 57Fe-labeled FePO4-NP with SSAs of 98 m2gâˆ’1 and 188 m2gâˆ’1 was 2.8-fold and 5.4-fold higher than from bulk FePO4 with an SSA of 25 m2gâˆ’1 (P"‰<"‰0.001) when added to a rice and vegetable meal consumed by iron deficient anemic women. The FePO4-NP 188 m2g-1 achieved 72% relative bioavailability compared to FeSO4. These data suggest FePO4-NPs may be useful for nutritional applications.
Author Correction: ACC-BLA functional connectivity disruption in allergic inflammation is associated with anxiety

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06748-w, published online 17 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Maryam Abdolsamadi was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Physiology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran'. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, Islamic Azad University-North...
Association of circulating calciprotein particle levels with skeletal muscle mass and strength in middle-aged and older adults

Calciprotein particles (CPPs) are tiny mineral"“protein aggregates consisting of calcium-phosphate and fetuin-A. Recent studies have suggested that CPPs may contribute to the pathogenesis of chronic inflammation and arteriosclerosis. Reduced skeletal muscle mass and strength reportedly contribute independently to increased serum phosphate levels. This finding suggests that reduced skeletal muscle mass and strength can endogenously induce an increase in circulating CPP levels. Therefore, we investigated the potential association between circulating CPP levels and skeletal muscle mass and strength in middle-aged and older adults. One hundred eighty-two middle-aged and older adults (age, 46"“83 years) were included in this cross-sectional study (UMIN000034741). Circulating CPP levels were measured using the gel filtration method. Appendicular skeletal muscle mass was assessed using multifrequency bioelectrical impedance analysis with a tetrapolar eight-point tactile electrode system. The skeletal muscle mass index was calculated from appendicular skeletal muscle mass and height. Handgrip and knee extension strengths were used as measures of skeletal muscle strength. The skeletal muscle mass index was negatively correlated with circulating CPP levels (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.31; P"‰<"‰0.05). This association remained significant after adjustment for potential covariates (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’0.34; P"‰<"‰0.05). In contrast, skeletal muscle strength, represented by handgrip strength and knee extension strength, was not significantly associated with circulating CPP levels. In middle-aged and older adults, a lower skeletal muscle mass index was independently associated with higher circulating CPP levels. The present results suggest that maintaining skeletal muscle mass may prevent an increase in circulating CPP levels.
Publisher Correction: Occurrence of plasmid"‘mediated quinolone resistance genes in Pseudomonas aeruginosa strains isolated from clinical specimens in southwest Iran: a multicentral study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06128-4, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 3 for Aram Asareh Zadegan Dezfuli was incorrectly labelled as a present address. The correct affiliations are listed below. Infectious and Tropical Diseases Research Center, Health Research Institute, Ahvaz Jundishapur University...
Author Correction: Parent"“offspring conflict and its outcome under uni-and biparental care

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05877-6, published online 07 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Sandra Steiger was incorrectly indicated as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Jacqueline Sahm. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to Jacqueline.Sahm@uni-bayreuth.de. The original Article has...
Latexin deficiency attenuates adipocyte differentiation and protects mice against obesity and metabolic disorders induced by high-fat diet

Obesity is a risk factor for many chronic diseases, and is associated with increased incidence rate of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia and cardiovascular diseases. Adipocyte differentiation play critical role during development of obesity. Latexin (LXN), a mammalian carboxypeptidase inhibitor, plays important role in the proliferation and differentiation of stem cells, and highlights as a differentiation-associated gene that was significantly downregulated in prostate stem cells and whose expression increases through differentiation. However, it is unclear whether LXN is involved in adipocyte differentiation. The aim of this study was to evaluate the role of LXN on adipocyte differentiation, as well as its effects on high fat-induced obesity and metabolic disorders. In this study, we determine the expression of LXN in adipose tissue of lean and fat mice by Western blot, qPCR and immunohistochemistry. We found that LXN in fat tissues was continuous increased during the development of diet-induced obesity. We fed wild-type (WT) and LXNâˆ’/âˆ’mice with high-fat diet (HFD) to study the effects of LXN on obesity and related metabolic functions. We found that mice deficient in LXN showed resistance against high-fat diet (HFD)-induced obesity, glucose tolerance, insulin tolerance and hepatic steatosis. In vitro studies indicated that LXN was highly induced during adipocyte differentiation, and positively regulated adipocyte differentiation and adipogenesis in 3T3-L1 cells and primary preadipocytes. Functional analysis revealed that the expression of LXN was positively regulated by mTOR/RXR/PPARÉ¤ signaling pathway during the differentiation of adipocytes, while LXN deletion decreased the protein level of PPARÉ¤ in adipocyte through enhancing FABP4 mediated ubiquitination, which led to impaired adipocyte differentiation and lipogenesis. Collectively, our data provide evidence that LXN is a key positive regulator of adipocyte differentiation, and therapeutics targeting LXN could be effective in preventing obesity and its associated disorders in clinical settings.
Publisher Correction: Mid-infrared-perturbed molecular vibrational signatures in plasmonic nanocavities

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00709-8 published online 19 January 2022. Following publication of this article1, it is reported that 'Data availability' section was missing. Hence the 'Data availability' is included in this Correction. The original article has been updated. Data availability. Source data can be found at https://doi.org/10.17863/CAM.79290. Author information. Author notes. Angelos Xomalis.
Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
A distinct signaling pathway in parvalbumin-positive interneurons controls flexible memory updating

Creating stable memories is critical for survival, as a means to find scarce resources (e.g., food/water) and avoid dangerous situations. However, the dynamic nature of an environment also requires that memories be updated with new information in order to respond to changing reward and threat contingencies. Thus, optimal brain circuits require both stability and flexibility to efficiently create memories and to update them according to ongoing changes in the environment [1]. The vast majority of research on memory processes has focused on forming stable memories that drive behavior, while much less is known about how these memories are updated when new information is provided.
