We all know that 2020 was a crazy year and unlike anything most of us have ever seen. Nobody expected concerts and live music to come to a screeching halt the way they did. So it was beyond exciting when we were able to return to a bit of normalcy and have concerts back in 2021. But this year looks to be bigger and better as more artists and venues find themselves getting back in the concert game for 2022, including Missoula.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 13 HOURS AGO