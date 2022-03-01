ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Celtics Have Finally Found Their Identity: Suffocating Defense

By Robert O'Connell
FiveThirtyEight
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe worst type of basketball team to be, other than an abjectly horrible, last-in-the-league-type club, is probably an aimless one. And for the first couple months of this season — indeed, for the last few years — that is exactly what the Boston Celtics were. Built around the one-two punch of...

fivethirtyeight.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Reuters

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves whip Warriors

2022-03-02 08:09:58 GMT+00:00 - Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves went on a 12-1 run to close the first...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Rudy Gobert
numberfire.com

Celtics' Jaylen Brown (ankle) expected to sit out Thursday

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (ankle) is not expected to play on Thursday versus the Memphis Grizzlies, per head coach Ime Udoka. Brown injured his ankle and exited Tuesday's contest early, but Udoka dismissed any long-term concern. Derrick White, Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard, and Grant Williams could see additional minutes on Thursday if Brown sits.
NBA
CBS Boston

Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Signing 10-Day Contract With Hornets, Will Get To Face Celtics Next Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA — again. And while didn’t sign back with the Boston Celtics, fulfilling the wishes of green teamers everywhere, he will get a chance to play against his former team next week. Thomas is signing a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics pay a visit to the Hornets next Wednesday, March 9. While IT is far from being the “King in the Fourth” that he was in Boston, he is returning to the NBA after enjoying a hot streak with the Grand Rapids Gold of the G League. Thomas scored 42, 45, and 33 points over his last three games for the Denver Nuggets affiliate, the last of which came against the Maine Celtics. Thomas, 33, has played just eight games in the NBA over the last two seasons, splitting his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets#The Denver Nuggets#The Philadelphia Sixers
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas host Curry and the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (43-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (37-25, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry, meet when Dallas and Golden State hit the court. Doncic ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Curry ranks 10th in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
BBC

NBA: Jrue Holiday scores late as Milwaukee Bucks beat Miami Heat

Jrue Holiday secured a game-winning shot with 1.9 seconds remaining as the Milwaukee Bucks fought back to beat the Miami Heat 120-119. The Heat led 113-99 inside the final six minutes before the Bucks, who won the NBA title in 2021, hit back. Holiday scored 23 points and made 11...
NBA
NESN

Boston's Jaylen Brown Will Not Return To Game vs. Hawks

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (ankle) will not return to Tuesday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, per NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. Brown rolled his right ankle on the foot of Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter and went straight to the locker room. Soon after, Chin reported that the former All-Star would not return to the action. It could be a significant long-term loss depending on the severity, with Brown averaging 23.7 points per game this season. It also doesn’t help Boston’s odds to battle back against Atlanta tonight.
NBA
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Aaron Nesmith for inactive Jaylen Brown (ankle) on Thursday

Boston Celtics small forward Aaron Nesmith is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nesmith will make his third career start after Jaylen Brown was ruled out with an ankle injury. In an uptempo matchup against a Memphis team playing with a 100.1 pace, our models project Nesmith to score 17.1 FanDuel points.
NBA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Injury: Ime Udoka Offers Latest After Celtics Star’s Exit

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown suffered a right ankle sprain and quickly was ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. The injury came just three minutes into the contest as Brown tried to drive the lane and stepped awkwardly on the foot of a Hawks defender. He walked off the floor under his own power before it was ruled that he would not return.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy