Developers for the School Sisters of Notre Dame redevelopment increase their TIF request

After going back to the drawing board, developers for the School Sisters of Notre Dame redevelopment are increasing their tax incremental financing proposal by $653,934.

This, after it was decided that Mandel Group, the developer of the site at 13105 Watertown Plank Road, would be required to pay for a water main needed for the project.

The Elm Grove Plan Commission Thursday voted 3-2 to approve the new TIF proposal, which is now at $23.3 million.

"While the Village will finance less water system improvements, the amount of the Village financed TID Grant will increase due to the additional cost," according to a project plan.

The water main project was originally going to be funded by the village, but a petition signed by over 700 Elm Grove residents fueled a referendum for the upcoming spring election and changed those plans.

If the referendum passes, an ordinance would be created requiring any public works project over $1 million to be voted on and approved by village residents through a binding referendum.

The water main project would bring water in from Wauwatosa for the development and would benefit downtown Elm Grove as well, according to Elm Grove Village President Neil Palmer.

If the new TIF proposal is approved by the village, the village would finance the part of the water system that extends beyond the development. However, the financing would be delayed to 2024 and is expected to be less than $1 million, according to the project plan.

The updated TIF request includes an $8.46 million village-financed grant and $9.8 million in "pay as you go" development incentives for the project, funded through a Municipal Revenue Obligation.

Plan Commission member Joe Kujawa, who voted no on the proposal, said he believes the approval for the new TIF request is being rushed. He'd rather wait to vote on it until after the April 5 referendum.

"In my opinion, to not take advantage of the opportunity to hear what the public says … is wrong in my mind," Kujawa said during the Feb. 24 plan commission meeting.

Several residents also spoke against the revised TIF request during a public hearing at the meeting.

"Frankly, this project is way too big and its implications are far too reaching and transformative for a select group of volunteers — elected, appointed and otherwise — to make that call on their own without knowing whether the village is truly behind taking on this project in particular, this deal in particular and this amount of debt in particular," one resident said.

Plan commission member Sarah Wynia Smith also voted no on the proposal.

The village board did approve a certified survey map, conditional use permit and the rezoning needed for the development during a Dec. 20 meeting.

The proposed development includes 237 apartments and 21 single-family homes, down from the 356 total units Mandel had originally proposed in September 2020.

The project would have 386 underground parking spaces, and the average rent would be $2,482.

Plans to redevelop the 30-acre site were originally announced two years ago. Since that time, they've been a hotly debated topic among residents and village trustees, as the site is in the heart of the village.

Elm Grove village manager David DeAngelis said the board of trustees will likely vote on the updated TIF request either during a special meeting or one of their regularly scheduled meetings in March.

Last week, the school sisters held a massive estate sale before their move.

