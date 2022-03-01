ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Flight Simulator - Beechcraft Model 17 Staggerwing Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a look at the Beechcraft Model 17 Staggerwing in this latest trailer...

www.ign.com

The Guardian

Love Big Jet TV? Meet the flight simulator streamers

As most of us were hunkered down at home last Friday, Jerry Dyer braved Storm Eunice by livestreaming passenger jets landing at Heathrow Airport from the roof of his van. Dyer’s YouTube channel, Big Jet TV, became an unlikely hit, attracting more than 200,000 viewers who were gripped by the rough and tumble landings. If you now find yourself with a newfound interest in aviation commentary, good news: there exists a small but dedicated community of flight simulator streamers who bring viewers in to the cockpit.
TV & VIDEOS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Stratolaunch Carrier Aircraft Completes Fourth Flight Test

MOJAVE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch LLC is excited to announce the successful completion of its fourth flight test of the carrier aircraft, known as "Roc". Roc is the world's largest aircraft, with a 385 ft. wingspan. The aircraft flew for 1 hour, 43 minutes over the Mojave Desert and reached an altitude of 15,000 feet (4572 m). As part of this latest flight, pilots further prepared the carrier aircraft to support launches of its upcoming hypersonic testbed vehicle, Talon-A.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

7 things not to do on a plane according to a flight attendant who just quit

There are certain unwritten rules when it comes to travelling. Be polite, don’t invade anyone’s space, and keep your shoes on. Amid a global pandemic, perhaps we should add wearing a mask to that list, too. But there are other things you probably should - and shouldn't - do if you’re travelling on a plane, as one former flight attendant revealed.The former flight attendant took to Reddit and answered some of the most important questions about flying. Reddit user adrianne456, whose credentials have been verified by Reddit, wrote: “I've been a flight attendant for a little under two years for...
LIFESTYLE
IFLScience

Dramatic Cockpit Footage Shows Pilot Landing Airliner During Storm Eunice

As record-breaking winds smashed through the UK during Storm Eunice, commercial airline pilots have faced the daunting task of landing a plane full of up to 400 passengers in the chaos. One man even streamed the entire ordeal at Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, to almost 200,000 viewers and commentated as each pilot battled powerful crosswinds and successfully landed each plane.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Video shows baggage cart sucked into plane engine at Chicago O’Hare International

A video camera at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport caught a baggage cart being sucked into the engine of a Boeing 747 aircraft during a storm last month. The China Airlines flight was taxiing on the runway on 28 January when it appeared to collide with a baggage cart, which was shown in a video being sucked into the engine. A cloud of mist trails from the left of the Boeing 747, a wide-body airliner that almost hit another another baggage cart during the incident.It appeared to happen while the plane was turning on the tarmac at Chicago’s O’Hare airport,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fstoppers

Retired Area 51 Employee Gets Drunk in Vegas and Tells The Truth

After getting drunk in Las Vegas, a retired Area 51 employee makes some startling admissions. How long do you think it’ll be until he ‘mysteriously’ disappears?. If you needed any further proof about the shady practices at the world’s most infamous facility where alien technology is developed and tested, you’ve got it. Just listen to this story coming from a retired Area 51 employee who got too drunk for his own safety and started spilling some highly-sensitive beans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Russian airline operates eight-hour flight to nowhere after it was due to enter Canadian airspace

Aeroflot was forced to operate an eight-hour “flight to nowhere” after Canada banned Russian planes from its airspace in response to the invasion of Ukraine.New York-bound flight SU124 departed from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo international airport at 2.40pm on Sunday, 27 February, and flew more than a third of the journey before turning back.Four hours in, when the Boeing 777 had almost got as far as Greenland, the decision was made to return to Russia.Although the US has yet to follow in the footsteps of the UK and the EU in banning Russian airlines from its airspace, the news that Canada...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

NASA’s ‘Son of Concorde’ Supersonic Jet Is Now Undergoing Testing

NASA’s X-59 supersonic jet, which is being developed with Lockheed Martin, moved one step closer to flight last week after undergoing wind-tunnel tests. Nicknamed “Son of Concorde” after the Concorde commercial jet launched in the late 1960s, this new generation is called QueSST—or Quiet SuperSonic Technology aircraft. It’s designed to minimize sonic booms, which NASA now calls “thumps,” that forced the Concorde to slow down over land. The X-59 is being built at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works in Palmdale, Calif. NASA awarded the aerospace company a $247.5 million contract to develop the supersonic aircraft. The design team says that it should...
PALMDALE, CA
The Independent

AirAsia flight re-routed after snake found on plane

An AirAsia flight had to be re-routed on Thursday after a snake was spotted in the cabin.A video of the hitchhiking reptile was posted on Twitter by Hana Mohsin Khan, showing a pale yellow snack slithering along the lighting panel of a plane cabin.“Yikes! Snake on a plane!” Ms Khan captioned the video.“Either an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft from the ground.“This dude happily stayed inside the illuminated area till plane was diverted.”Yikes!Snake on a plane!Either an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft...
WORLD
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fstoppers

Forget the Search For Water on Mars! A Fossilized Dinosaur Has Been Discovered

NASA has announced indications for water on the surface of Mars, however, this is shadowed by reports by extraterrestrial hunters who claimed they discovered a fossilized dinosaur on the Mars rock. The alien hunters placed online images originally shot by NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover. The picture showed a mysterious rock...
ASTRONOMY
simpleflying.com

The Plane With The Bent Fuselage: Adam Air Flight 172

Today marks 15 years since a curious incident involving a Boeing 737 flown by Indonesian carrier Adam Air. After making a hard landing just outside Surabaya, a structural failure caused a crack to emerge in the plane's fuselage, which became bent as a result. Let's take a look at the incident and its consequences.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Avelo Airlines Deploys UV Robots To Disinfect Aircraft

Avelo Airlines has taken a novel approach to disinfecting its aircraft amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Using a robot known as the Aero HygenX RAY, the ultra-low-cost carrier is making use of ultraviolet light to clean aircraft interiors and employee workspaces on a daily basis. Let's see what this entails.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

