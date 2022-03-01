Microsoft Flight Simulator - Beechcraft Model 17 Staggerwing Trailer

MOJAVE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch LLC is excited to announce the successful completion of its fourth flight test of the carrier aircraft, known as "Roc". Roc is the world's largest aircraft, with a 385 ft. wingspan. The aircraft flew for 1 hour, 43 minutes over the Mojave Desert and reached an altitude of 15,000 feet (4572 m). As part of this latest flight, pilots further prepared the carrier aircraft to support launches of its upcoming hypersonic testbed vehicle, Talon-A.
