Elden Ring Rune Farm: How to Level Up Quickly Early On

Spoiler alert for anyone who hasn’t played Horizon Zero Dawn, or knows nothing about the lore of the franchise, but Horizon Forbidden West actually takes place in the distant future. On one hand, the massive robot dinosaurs might tip people off to this fact, but the contrasting state of humanity, which are more tribal and primitive in their appearance and level of technology, could easily fool some into thinking this game was set in the past. Aloy herself is adorned in a multitude of older-looking garments, but what really throws people off is her choice of weaponry.

