Lexington lifts mask mandate in city buildings

COVID restrictions are easing in Lexington city buildings. Mayor Linda Gorton has lifted the mask mandate for city workers and members of the public in government buildings. She said conditions have improved to the point she feels it is safe to make this decision.“Nearly 74% of Lexington adults are fully vaccinated. Our seven-day average of new cases is currently lower than when I first put the mask mandate in place in late August.”The mayor said the easing applies to almost all city government buildings in Lexington.“Employees in most divisions will not have to wear masks at work. Members of the public who visit government buildings will not have to wear masks.”Gorton said city division directors in areas like the jail or senior center will decide whether to continue to wear masks. She says if people are more comfortable wearing masks, they can continue to wear them.The loosening of mask requirements follows a similar announcement by Governor Beshear on Monday, lifting a mask mandate for employees working in state offices.