Do more to end racist taunting at Oregon prep sports events

By Tony Ahern
 2 days ago

State and OSAA have taken action on this in recent years, yet a rash of incidents this school year has proven it remains a stunning problem

If you follow prep sports in Oregon, it's the story of the school year so far, and it's a disheartening, concerning story, one that should make you angry.

In four cases that were made public, Oregon high school athletic teams — kids — reported being victims of racial taunting and intimidation, from fans and from competitors.

The first public episode occurred in early November, when Gladstone, fresh off a victory over Madras, went to La Grande to open the football playoffs. Gladstone had a couple of Black kids on their team. The team's coaches, players and even fans reported repeated racial language from the La Grande players and fans. There was even a report of an official using somewhat racist language in referring to a Black Gladstone coach.

La Grande school officials responded as they should; they claimed to know nothing of it and wanted to get to the bottom of it.

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) eventually conducted an independent investigation. It proved inconclusive. I'm sure they got a lot of "I didn't say anything" ...

The two schools came out with a joint statement of support and cooperation, like two well-run schools should.

But if you have a smell-o-meter, the lack of responsibility for the Gladstone-La Grande fiasco would have smashed it. No way the Gladstone contingent, the players, coaches and fans, would have made those widespread allegations if, at least, the vast majority actually occurred. Credit to La Grande High School for working with the OSAA, Gladstone and the investigation, but c'mon.

That one game would have been enough to mar the year, but it was only the start. Since then, there have been at least three other publicized cases of racist taunting and intimidation that Oregon prep teams endured.

In mid-December, the De La Salle girls basketball team, consisting of all Black players, traveled to play Clatskanie. The game got rough, in fact was stopped early by officials. The De La Salle players were reportedly the more aggressive team, but they also reported being repeatedly called the N-word by the Clatskanie players during the game.

In late January, the Gladstone athletes were again the target of racism, at a basketball game in Molalla. This time, it was the fans that were the culprits. Reportedly, a young fan dressed in blackface to attend the game, and another fan, an adult, waved a Confederate flag.

Wonderful. And that's in the same Tri-Valley Conference that Madras is a part of.

Earlier this month, the Reynolds girls basketball team walked off the court during a game at Sandy because of fans reportedly were taunting them by using the N word.

What is going on here? Why is this a fad?

In 2019, the Oregon Legislature passed a bill targeted at just this issue, to hopefully reduce racial, cultural and ethnic transgressions in prep sports. The OSAA responded by starting its STAR Initiative in 2020 — Safety, Tolerance, Acceptance and Respect. The OSAA knows there are problems out there and its trying to address them.

But more needs to be done to combat this, right now. How about this:

Not that officials don't have enough on their plates, but I would give them the power to stop the game when there were reports of such activity. The official would talk to both the offended player and the alleged offender. If the official heard it, the offending player would be tossed. If not, the alleged offender would be put on notice that their actions and words would be watched the rest of the game. No second warning before ejection.

As for the audience. The hosting school usually has officials there to promote sportsmanship — and it's usually the athletic director. The lead official and the hosting athletic director need to work together to identify the audience member who is committing the racist insults. That player or audience member must be removed before the game will resume.

If an infraction occurs again in that game, the game will be forfeited to the visiting team. If a program has a third infraction in their season, they will be banned from post-season play. A fourth infraction, and the entire school will be banned from post-season play in any sport for one year. Zero tolerance, and a powerful onus on the hosting team. .

Our young athletes, kids, should not have to endure such treatment. It's heartbreaking. The OSAA needs to ramp up its effort to stop it, and schools that are allowing it to occur need to wake up, and pay a price if they can't clean it up..

The Madras Pioneer

First round preview: No. 7 Madras girls basketball hosts No. 10 Astoria

The White Buffalos look to keep their momentum rolling into the Class 4A playoffs when they host Astoria on Saturday. For the Madras girls basketball team, the quest for a state title finally begins in earnest this weekend. The White Buffalos, who are the No. 7 seed in the 4A Girls Basketball State Championships, will play host to the No. 10-seeded Astoria Fishermen in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday, March 5, in the Buffalo Dome at Madras High School. Astoria (16-9, 7-1 Cowapa) was the second-place team in its league this season, but the Fishermen are still...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Colton, Molalla wrestlers find state success

The Vikings and Indians mix it up with the state's best during this year's various state tournaments. Max Salvetti capped off a stellar wrestling season for the Molalla High Indians with a championship match appearance at 113 pounds at this year's Class 4A State Championships at Cascade High School. Unfortunately,...
MOLALLA, OR
Portland Tribune

Five Scappoose wrestlers place at state

Two girls and three boys placed in top four at 5A wrestling state championships. Scappoose wrestling finished the season — and their run in 5A — with five top-four placements at state. Both girls who made it to state — junior Courtney Hall and senior Anna Rintoul —...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Portland Tribune

Molalla boys find way into state playoffs

A four-OT thriller and a play-in game win over Cottage Grove has the Indians in 4A bracket; they battle Junction City on Friday. A regular-season overtime win over North Marion and a play-in game win over Cottage Grove have the Molalla boys basketball team in the state playoffs. The Indians,...
MOLALLA, OR
City
La Grande, OR
City
Clatskanie, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Gladstone, OR
La Grande, OR
Sports
City
Molalla, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
La Grande, OR
Society
Portland Tribune

Country Christian girls in state bracket play

A pair of home playoff wins propel the Cougars into the final eight of the 1A state playoffs in Baker City. It's trophy time for the Country Christian girls basketball team after a pair of home state playoff wins thrust them into bracket play at the 1A State Tournament in Baker City. The Cougars dispatched Livingstone Academy 76-22 on Feb. 23, then Mohawk by a 51-16 score on Feb. 26 to earn their ticket to the big dance in Baker City and the Elite Eight. In the round of 24, the Cougars battled Livingstone Academy, which tried to employ a triangle-and-2 defense that ended up backfiring on them. The attempt to keep Lizzie Barden and Annie Bafford under control simply didn't work as they'd routinely break the pressure, creating five-on-three opportunities that provided points aplenty.
Portland Tribune

Westside boys playoff wrap: Round 1

All 16 of the higher seeds managed to advance in the first round of the OSAA Boys 6A State Basketball Playoffs. Below is a summary of Westside boys basketball first round playoff games. South Medford 79, Sunset 55. No. 4-seeded South Medford struggled early but pulled away late against No....
West Linn Tidings

Oregon City steps up to win first OHSET meet of 2022

Lake Oswego, Wilsonville and West Linn competitors also win events at McMinnville.*This story has been corrected. The Oregon City equestrian team started its 2022 season with a bang. The Pioneers posted a huge win in the first Oregon High School Equestrian Team event of the season, winning the Tri-River Valley District competition with 849 points while Molalla was second at 696 and Colton third at 409. The event was held February 17-20 at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville. The complete team scoring was: Oregon City 849, Molalla 696, Colton 409, Lake Oswego 401, Wilsonville 365, Lakeridge 246, West...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

No. 10 Ida B. Wells girls basketball stonewalls No. 23 McMinnville

The Guardians gave up only 16 points to advance past the Grizzlies and into the second of the Class 6A state tournament. The game itself wasn't the prettiest, but when it's March, all that matters is the final score. No. 10 seed Ida B. Wells girls basketball was on the winning side of the final with a 35-16 victory over No. 23 McMinnville in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs. While the Guardians had 11 turnovers themselves, they forced the Grizzlies into 20 turnovers and dominated on the defensive end, which turned into some key offensive points...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
Gresham Outlook

Barlow girls hoops lean on defense for first-round playoffs win

Kennedie Shuler scores 17; Bruins knock down shots late to secure 46-36 win over South EugeneAs the offense floundered in the face of a zone, Barlow girls basketball leaned on its defense in an opening round playoff match that ended tighter than expected. Led by a pair of smothering senior guards — Lindsay Barden and Melanie Hiu, who was back on the court after being out a month with an illness — the Bruins were able to maintain their tenuous lead through multiple scoring droughts and contain South Eugene's dangerous backcourt duo thanks to discipline on defense. "Defense...
HIGH SCHOOL
Portland Tribune

Bill Patrick Beymer

November 8, 1948 - January 28, 2022~ Bill Patrick Beymer, 73, a resident of the Madras community, died Friday afternoon, January 28, 2022, at St Charles Medical Center in Bend. Bill Patrick Beymer, 73, a resident of the Madras community, died Friday afternoon, January 28, 2022, at St Charles Medical...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

