Manheim, PA

Manheim Man Arrested for Weis Markets Thefts

 1 day ago
MANHEIM, PA — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department announced the arrest of 69-year-old Jon Jay Hartl of the 500 block of Wood Duck Rd of Manheim, PA after an investigation. Authorities state that on January 29, 2022, charges were filed against Hartl...

