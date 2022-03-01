Manheim Man Arrested for Weis Markets Thefts

AVONDALE, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced the arrest of 21-year-old Keyri B. Cruz of Wilmington Delaware. Authorities state that the incident occurred on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 12:36 AM, in the 8800 block of Gap Newport Pike, in New Garden Township, Chester County. A traffic stop had been initiated earlier on the vehicle, however, it failed to stop. Police made contact with the vehicle owner, Cruz, who told police her vehicle was home. A short time later the vehicle was seen again and contact was made with the operator, Cruz. She was identified as the driver who fled and was taken into custody. An inventory search of the vehicle yielded a bag containing marijuana and rolling papers. Cruz was processed and later released pending the issuance of a summons.

