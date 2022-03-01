ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DAILY DIGEST, 3/1: Sierra Nevada snowpack disappearing, third year of drought all but inevitable; Tiny tire particles inhibit growth of organisms, studies find; Cascading climate calamities target west’s water, legal system; and more …

Cover picture for the articleMEETING: The State Water Resources Control Board will meet beginning at 9am. Agenda items include a drought update, monthly water production and conservation data reported by urban retail water suppliers, Consideration of a proposed Resolution adopting the Proposed Prioritization of Drinking Water Regulations Development for Calendar Year 2022, and Consideration of...

