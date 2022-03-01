Support to Ukrainian refugees comes in different forms: Online groups, financial aid, housing

An estimated 874,000 Ukrainian refugees have crossed the borders looking for safety after the Russian invasion last week.

As the world watched the conflict unfold, many took to social media to offer solidarity with the Ukrainian people – and some, to offer their homes.

Online spaces like Host a Sister , which started in 2019 as a safe space for female travelers to connect and find (or offer) places to stay, quickly pivoted to a community of women helping refugees. Though group membership is limited to women and people who are nonbinary, some members also host families.

Host a Sister's founder is encouraging others to reach out.

"It has been overwhelming and sad to read some of the posts, to feel helpless being far away, but seeing how some women and children are already receiving help and shelter makes me happy that there is a platform such as Host A Sister for people faraway to help however they can," she told USA TODAY.

Support for Ukraine: Housing help

Here are some other online resources for refugees seeking lodging or assistance:

The Accommodation, Help & Shelter for Ukraine Facebook group is full of people across the globe offering Ukrainian refugees a temporary home, whether it's their couch or a spare bedroom.

Natalia Szulczewska, a member of Host a Sister, started the group Transport a Sister specifically to help refugees from Ukraine.

Kayra Martinez, an American who has been volunteering with refugees in Europe for the past seven years, founded the group Love Without Borders for Refugees in Need , which helps refugees in Greece express and financially support themselves through art while educating others about the refugee experience.

Airbnb offers housing to Ukrainian refugees

Airbnb and the independent nonprofit Airbnb.org offer free short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine . The stays will be funded by Airbnb, donors to Airbnb.org Refugee Fund and Airbnb.org hosts.

Free flights from neighboring countries for Ukrainian refugees

Wizz Air is offering free seats and a cheap "rescue fare" through March.

"We are committed to helping as many Ukrainian refugees as possible to get to a safe place, which is why we will be offering them 100,000 free seats from the border countries and special rescue fares on all other flights," József Váradi, chief executive officer of Wizz Air, said in a statement.

The free tickets apply for selected flights departing in March 2022. One carry-on bag is included, the airline says.

Ukrainians can also book €29.99 "rescue fare" tickets to those who have already moved away from bordering nations and are stranded in other locations. The price applies to all flights not included in the free seat option, excluding flights to the United Arab Emirates, Iceland, and the Canaries.

Both price options apply only to bookings made through https://wizzair.com/#/rescue

Nations accepting Ukrainian refugees

A number of nations are accepting Ukrainian refugees, including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Germany.

Ukrainian nationals who hold a biometric passport can access EU countries for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, according to a spokesperson for the European Union Agency for Asylum.

Help Ukraine with donations to these apps and sites

A handful of vetted nonprofit organizations have been shared by journalists for those looking to help. Websites, apps, social media pages and crowdfunding initiatives are raising money for various charities and platforms.

Find the list here , which includes the Red Cross and Bitcoin donations to Kyiv-based Come Back Alive Foundation.

