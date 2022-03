N26, the German banking startup, will be ready for an IPO by the end of the year, according to co-CEO Maximilian Tayenthal, CNBC reported Tuesday (March 1). The stock market debut might happen in 2024, according to Tayenthal. But the company isn’t in a rush. He said they are “not stressed to enter the public markets” any time soon, as private markets had been “incredibly liquid.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO