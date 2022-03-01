ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Glenn Middleton sidelined for St Johnstone as parent club Rangers visit Perth

 2 days ago
On-loan forward Glenn Middleton is not allowed to play for St Johnstone against parent club Rangers at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Zander Clark has an outside chance of returning from a calf problem.

Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Callum Booth (groin), Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson (both ankle), Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon (both knee) are all set to remain on the sidelines.

Rangers have seven players missing for the trip to Perth.

Aaron Ramsey, Filip Helander, Amad Diallo, Ryan Jack and Steven Davis are all missing.

Long-term absentees Ianis Hagi (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

newschain

Jamie McCart header lifts St Johnstone off bottom of Premiership table

St Johnstone climbed off the bottom of the cinch Premiership table after Jamie McCart’s second-half header secured a crucial 2-1 home win over off-form Hearts. The victory, which was only their second in all competitions since late October, took Saints above relegation rivals Dundee, who play away to Celtic on Sunday.Third-place Hearts – who remain without a win at McDiarmid Park since 2012 – were booed off by their supporters after suffering their third league defeat in a row.
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Premiership: Which club will claim the final European place?

With just over two months of the Scottish Premiership season left, and certain narratives appearing all but sewn up, the race for Europe is more closely contested than ever. The title battle has been an Old Firm power struggle for some time now, while the push to avoid the drop increasingly looks a straight fight between Dundee and St Johnstone.
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Peterborough vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

The Championship’s bottom side Peterborough United will look to spring a monumental FA Cup upset when they host Manchester City in the fifth round on Tuesday evening.The Posh have got past Bristol Rovers and QPR to be within one victory of the quarter-finals in this year’s competition but Pep Guardiola’s world-class side will provide a different test entirely.City have their eyes on an historic treble as they’re in control of the Premier League title race - having bounced back from a surprise defeat to Tottenham by beating Everton 1-0 at the weekend - going well in the Champions League after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Callum Davidson pleased with St Johnstone spirit in defeat to Rangers

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson praised his players for pushing title-chasing Rangers all the way after falling behind to Glen Kamara’s early strike. The Perth side were unable to craft an equaliser to boost their prospects of pulling out of the relegation fight with local rivals Dundee. Kamara ignored...
SOCCER
newschain

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson thankful Lewis Ferguson missed penalty after ‘dive’

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson was relieved that a contentious penalty decision did not cost his side victory as he branded Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson a ‘diver’. The Jambos were 2-0 up and cruising when the Dons were awarded a 70th-minute spot-kick after Ferguson fell in the box as he tried to go past Nathaniel Atkinson. The midfielder took the penalty himself and saw it saved by Craig Gordon.
SOCCER
