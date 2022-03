ANN ARBOR, MI — The city of Ann Arbor made 1,188 food purchases totaling about $112,000 over the last three fiscal years, a new report shows. That includes regular purchases from businesses such as Jimmy John’s, Panera Bread and Cottage Inn Pizza, including catering for city events. But it doesn’t include purchases through the city’s contract with Pepsi, which totaled $23,000 last fiscal year.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO