LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. to skip NFL Scouting Combine

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will not work out at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis as he is still recovering from a Lisfranc injury that he had surgery on during the season. The news was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Although Stingley will not work out during the combine, he plans to work out on April 6 at LSU’s Pro Day. Stingley played in just three games during the 2021 season and had eight tackles and a forced fumble before the injury.

He’s considered to be among the top cornerbacks available in the 2022 NFL draft, alongside Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

Stingley was excellent during the national title run in 2019, logging 38 tackles, six interceptions and 21 passes defended as a freshman. He started all 15 of LSU’s games, won the SEC Newcomer of the Year Award and was a First Team All-American as part of an LSU defense that only gave up one passing touchdown in the season’s last four games.

In 2020, Stingley played in seven games, compiled 27 tackles, and defended five passes, but he was not challenged much in his sophomore season. Then, in a game against Texas A&M, he broke up a career-high three passes to make his way to the First Team All-SEC list for the second year in a row.

Even with his injury, Stingley should be one of the top cornerbacks taken in the draft. If his Pro Day goes well, he could be the first cornerback taken, though most mocks currently show Gardner ahead of Stingley.

