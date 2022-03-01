ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. to skip NFL Scouting Combine

By Lamarr Fields
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUbMP_0eSb2abp00

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will not work out at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis as he is still recovering from a Lisfranc injury that he had surgery on during the season. The news was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Although Stingley will not work out during the combine, he plans to work out on April 6 at LSU’s Pro Day. Stingley played in just three games during the 2021 season and had eight tackles and a forced fumble before the injury.

He’s considered to be among the top cornerbacks available in the 2022 NFL draft, alongside Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

Stingley was excellent during the national title run in 2019, logging 38 tackles, six interceptions and 21 passes defended as a freshman. He started all 15 of LSU’s games, won the SEC Newcomer of the Year Award and was a First Team All-American as part of an LSU defense that only gave up one passing touchdown in the season’s last four games.

In 2020, Stingley played in seven games, compiled 27 tackles, and defended five passes, but he was not challenged much in his sophomore season. Then, in a game against Texas A&M, he broke up a career-high three passes to make his way to the First Team All-SEC list for the second year in a row.

Even with his injury, Stingley should be one of the top cornerbacks taken in the draft. If his Pro Day goes well, he could be the first cornerback taken, though most mocks currently show Gardner ahead of Stingley.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama’s Jameson Williams says he would be fastest receiver in NFL draft

Not able to participate in drills this week at the NFL combine because of January knee surgery, former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams believes he would have the fastest 40-yard dash time among prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. “I just know nobody could run with me,” Williams said Wednesday....
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Derek Stingley Jr.
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Interested In Wide Receiver Trade

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC. According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”
NFL
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Virginia tight end Jelani Woods makes a statement at the NFL Combine

Jelani Woods' stock is on the rise. The Virginia tight end, who is in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine, came into the week as an underrated tight end prospect but is leaving as one of the standout performers. Woods's measurables were quite impressive: 6-foot-7 (96th percentile), 253 lbs (49th percentile), and 34 1/2 Arms (93rd percentile).
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Nfl Scouting Combine#Nfl Network#Lisfranc Injury#American Football#Texas A M#Louisiana State News
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hand measurement comes up short for former Pitt QB Kenny Pickett at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — NFL teams will have to hope Kenny Pickett’s heart is bigger than his hands. The former Pitt quarterback finally had his right hand measured Thursday at the NFL Combine, and the result came in at 8.5 inches. That is among the smallest measurement for a quarterback...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The eight biggest winners from Night 1 of the 2022 NFL Combine drills

The workout portion of the 2022 NFL Combine got underway Thursday night. It was, in a word, fast. Speed was the subject at hand at an event defined by 40-yard dash times. This year’s opening night was the backdrop for the fastest class of wide receivers in league history. It also saw Desmond Ridder tie a quarterback prospect record by matching Marcus Mariota with a 4.52-second 40 in Indianapolis.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Jackson Mahomes Speaks Out To Media: NFL World Reacts

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes, craves the spotlight. He’ll do almost anything to get it. However, he’s not willing to deal with the consequences that often come with that course of action. Jackson took to Instagram this week complaining about how he’s portrayed by the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

NFL Combine: Which tight end ran fastest on Thursday?

Chig Okonkwo of Maryland ran the fastest 40-yard dash among the tight ends at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.52-second showing on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Okonkwo finished ahead of Virginia’s Jelani Woods, who ran a 4.61, and SMU’s Grant Calcaterra, who ran a 4.62....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB takeaways from Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine truly got underway Wednesday morning, with draft prospects at a few different positions meeting with the assembled media in Indianapolis. Cue the endless barrage of questions about whether a given prospect had met with a specific team yet…. With quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Had 2-Word Response To Dolphins Sean Payton Trade Request

Earlier this week, an interesting story stole the NFL headlines – and continues to make noise. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk issued a report suggesting the Miami Dolphins wanted to land both Sean Payton and Tom Brady this offseason. However, that plan was scrapped following the class-action lawsuit from former head coach Brian Flores.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy