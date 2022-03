After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, Tuesday's game between Kansas Wesleyan and Sterling had all the makings of a high-scoring affair. The Coyotes would respond in the bottom of the first, scoring 10 runs before an out would be recorded on the way to a 13-8 win in the Kansas Conference opener for both teams at Dean Evans Stadium.

STERLING, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO