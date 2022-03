You may be able to pump your own gas in New Jersey soon, but don't panic because that doesn't necessarily mean that full-service gas is going away any time soon. A bill was just proposed in the state's assembly that would allow gas stations in New Jersey to offer self-serve gasoline. But it would require those with more than four dispensers to have full-service pumps as well, NJ1015 reports.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO