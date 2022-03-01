ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jim Goodwin expects Aberdeen to embrace Premiership trip to high-flying Hearts

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6pk8_0eSb2ENx00

Jim Goodwin expects his Aberdeen side to embrace their trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts despite the two teams’ respective league positions.

The Jambos are riding high in third place in the cinch Premiership, while the Dons are 14 points behind them in ninth place.

Goodwin, who has overseen back-to-back draws in his first two games in charge of Aberdeen, has urged his team to enjoy the trip to Edinburgh and believes they can take heart from the fact they have collected four points from their two meetings with Robbie Neilson’s side this term.

“There’s no fear factor,” said Goodwin. “It’s really important we don’t fear any opposition.

“As always, we’ll give Hearts the utmost respect because we know they’re a good side and they’re sitting third in the table.

“They got back to winning ways against St Mirren at the weekend so they’ll be coming into the game with a little bit of confidence off the back of that result.

“But I’ve always enjoyed playing at Tynecastle. It’s one of the good away days when you’re going to get a really good atmosphere. The way the stadium is built, the fans are almost on top of you.

“Our lads are looking forward to that. We’ve had relative success against them this season so there’s no reason we can’t go and do it again.”

Goodwin, who confirmed that on-loan Celtic defender Adam Montgomery is facing an injury lay-off, has been pleased with the response he has had from the Dons players since he arrived at the club almost a fortnight ago.

“The players have been brilliant, very receptive to what we’re wanting them to do,” he said.

“I’ve been there myself as a player where you get used to working a certain way for a previous manager and then a new guy comes in with a whole new way of playing and you’ve got to adapt.

“The boys have shown a great attitude which is all you can ask for. It’s still very much a work in progress.

“We’ve only had half-a-dozen training sessions with them. It’s good to have games coming thick and fast, but when you’re a new manager you want to get time on the training pitch because that’s where you can get your ideas across.

“The players have been great. There’s a lot of good experienced leaders here and then there are some really good exciting prospects. We’ve got a good mix. So far, so good.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

David Martindale hails impact of Jim Goodwin at St Mirren

Livingston manager David Martindale praised his St Mirren counterpart Jim Goodwin for the way he has set about establishing himself as one of the top young bosses in Scottish football. The 40-year-old Goodwin has emerged as the front-runner for the Aberdeen vacancy after following up his impressive start as a...
SOCCER
newschain

Jamie Langfield: No conversations about joining Jim Goodwin at Aberdeen

St Mirren interim manager Jamie Langfield insists he has had no contact from Aberdeen about potentially joining Jim Goodwin at Pittodrie. Goodwin and assistant Lee Sharp left the Paisley club on Saturday morning and took charge of the Dons’ 1-1 cinch Premiership draw at Motherwell. Langfield, though, expects he...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Goodwin
Person
Robbie Neilson
BBC

Scottish Premiership: Which club will claim the final European place?

With just over two months of the Scottish Premiership season left, and certain narratives appearing all but sewn up, the race for Europe is more closely contested than ever. The title battle has been an Old Firm power struggle for some time now, while the push to avoid the drop increasingly looks a straight fight between Dundee and St Johnstone.
SOCCER
newschain

Joe Shaughnessy not surprised by Aberdeen interest in St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin

St Mirren skipper Joe Shaughnessy was not surprised to see Aberdeen target Jim Goodwin as he vowed not to let the disruption derail their run of form. Assistant manager Lee Sharp and goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield took training on the eve of Saturday’s cinch Premiership trip to Livingston after St Mirren gave Goodwin permission to speak to the Dons.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen#Premiership#Celtic
newschain

Jamie Langfield praises St Mirren for coping with Jim Goodwin’s departure

St Mirren interim manager Jamie Langfield praised his players for battling their way to a draw at Livingston following the departure of former boss Jim Goodwin. Bruce Anderson’s opener, which may have gone in off Livingston defender Joe Shaughnessy, had the home side ahead but Greg Kiltie’s late equaliser secured a point for the visitors who also had Charles Dunne sent off.
SOCCER
newschain

Scott Brown focused on playing after missing out on St Mirren job – Jim Goodwin

Scott Brown has told Jim Goodwin he is focused on being a key player for Aberdeen after holding talks with St Mirren over their managerial vacancy. Brown was in the running to succeed Goodwin as Saints boss but could now line up under the new Dons manager when Aberdeen host Dundee United on Saturday after returning to training following a hamstring problem.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Tam Courts focused only on Dundee United ahead of trip to Aberdeen

Dundee United boss Tam Courts acknowledged the emotion and excitement around Aberdeen this weekend but is focused on extending the Terrors’ good run of form at Pittodrie. Following the unveiling of Sir Alex Ferguson’s statue at the stadium on Friday the hugely successful former Aberdeen and Manchester United boss, aged 80, will attend the cinch Premiership match against the Tannadice side on Saturday, where Jim Goodwin makes his home debut as manager.
SOCCER
newschain

Michael Smith missing for Hearts as Aberdeen visit Tynecastle

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is set to have plenty of options to select from as his side host Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday. Michael Smith is the only definite absentee as he continues to be troubled by back spasms. The key trio of Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and...
SOCCER
newschain

Jim Goodwin leaves St Mirren to take Aberdeen job

Jim Goodwin is relishing a “dream” opportunity to manage one of Scotland’s biggest clubs after being handed the reins at Aberdeen. The 40-year-old Irishman, who was given permission to speak to the Dons by St Mirren on Friday, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal and was due to be in the dugout for Saturday afternoon’s cinch Scottish Premiership clash with Motherwell at Fir Park.
SOCCER
newschain

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson thankful Lewis Ferguson missed penalty after ‘dive’

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson was relieved that a contentious penalty decision did not cost his side victory as he branded Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson a ‘diver’. The Jambos were 2-0 up and cruising when the Dons were awarded a 70th-minute spot-kick after Ferguson fell in the box as he tried to go past Nathaniel Atkinson. The midfielder took the penalty himself and saw it saved by Craig Gordon.
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Peterborough vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

The Championship’s bottom side Peterborough United will look to spring a monumental FA Cup upset when they host Manchester City in the fifth round on Tuesday evening.The Posh have got past Bristol Rovers and QPR to be within one victory of the quarter-finals in this year’s competition but Pep Guardiola’s world-class side will provide a different test entirely.City have their eyes on an historic treble as they’re in control of the Premier League title race - having bounced back from a surprise defeat to Tottenham by beating Everton 1-0 at the weekend - going well in the Champions League after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Stephen Kingsley wants Hearts to keep their foot on the gas

Stephen Kingsley has called on Hearts to keep going full throttle until the end of the season even though they already appear destined to finish third in the cinch Premiership. The Jambos are currently 18 points adrift of second-placed Rangers and 12 points clear of Livingston, in fourth, after back-to-back...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy