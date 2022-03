The Steam Deck has officially launched, receiving high praise from critics and influencers for its mobility and performance. It has also been praised as an excellent emulation machine, letting people run games from older systems with ease. While fans who missed out on pre-orders might have to wait a bit before getting one, the people who do have one seem to be enjoying it. People have been sharing images and videos of emulation online, praising their newfound access to older titles. This has drawn the ire of one video game company, notorious for being extremely anti-emulation.

