Lt. Gov. Benjamin Under Scrutiny for Taxpayer Reimbursements

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill Wednesday that will grant Virginia businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic significant tax relief. “The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the most difficult times for Virginians since the Great Depression," Youngkin said. "The federal government and the General Assembly came together to offer aid programs designed to keep businesses open and workers employed. While the worst parts of the COVID-19 pandemic are in the rearview mirror, many businesses are still struggling from the effects of unnecessary, forced economic shutdowns. This bill ensures programs designed to aid businesses don’t transform into tax liabilities that hinder Virginia’s economic recovery.”
