Russia has launched a war against Ukraine, which has unsurprisingly caused Russian stocks and the ruble to plunge. But in truth, companies and investors braced themselves for this prospect months ago. International investors have left Ukraine, and the price to insure against Ukrainian default has risen. Then Russia’s stock market began falling dangerously, and when Russia launched its all-out assault on Ukraine on Feb. 24, it nosedived.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO