Mississippi State

MS attorney general launches statewide domestic violence reporting system

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 1 day ago
MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi attorney general has launched a new statewide domestic violence reporting system.

Mississippi Domestic Violence Reporting (MSDVR) is a user-friendly system that will promote accurate, secure, legible, and quickly accessible domestic violence reports, a release said.

According to a release, the system will help law enforcement to get the information they need when they arrive on-scene and to protect victims throughout the process.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced this new tool for law enforcement and courts statewide to use in reporting and updating incidents of domestic violence.

MSDVR will be a single statewide repository for domestic violence reports, utilizing existing report platforms to make integration for law enforcement as seamless as possible, the AG said.

“When a law enforcement officer responds to a domestic violence call, information about the parties is essential to his own safety, as well as the safety of the parties and bystanders,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “MSDVR is a user-friendly system that will promote accurate, secure, legible, and quickly accessible domestic violence reports.”

“We have made it as easy as possible to get the information they need when they arrive on-scene and to protect victims throughout the process,” she said.

The system will use the same platform as the Department of Public Safety’s eCrash system and was created by the same developers, the University of Alabama Center for Advanced Public Safety (AL CAPS), the release said.

MSDVR features include:

  • Geolocating to easily save accurate location information;
  • Injury diagrams to mark size, type, and location of injuries, as well as a function for uploading photographs; and
  • Fields for utilizing the Lethality Assessment Protocol to ensure the safety of victims.

“My office has created training guides and videos to help law enforcement and court clerks utilize MSDVR effectively and efficiently,” Fitch said. “We will continue to work with our partners to provide additional materials, as needed, and it has been integrated into our training on domestic violence response. We are grateful for the ongoing opportunity to work with our partners in criminal justice to perfect this new and important tool.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

The new Domestic Abuse Protection Order Registry is in production now and will be rolled out later this year. Until its launch, the existing registry on Reportbeam will remain functional, the release.

A variety of resources for victims of domestic violence, as well as the law enforcement and court personnel who work with them on her website, which includes:

  • Quick reference guide for law enforcement on domestic violence law,
  • Brochures on Domestic Abuse Protection Orders (DAPOs) and Emergency DAPOs,
  • Forms and orders for court clerks,
  • Information on the Address Confidentiality Program,
  • An interactive, county-by-county Victim Services Resource Directory,
  • Information and forms for the Crime Victim Compensation program
  • Brochures on strangulation, stalking, dating violence, and human trafficking.

#Domestic Violence#Dating Violence#Attorney General#Msdvr#Ag
