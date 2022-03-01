ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold in Marana

By Phil Villarreal
 1 day ago
Someone in Marana may be walking around with a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

This ticket, which was sold at the Speedway at 12030 N Dove Mountain Blvd., matched four of the five numbers, as well as the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 7, 21, 39, 47, 55, with Powerball number 19.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

