$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold in Marana

Someone in Marana may be walking around with a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

This ticket, which was sold at the Speedway at 12030 N Dove Mountain Blvd., matched four of the five numbers, as well as the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 7, 21, 39, 47, 55, with Powerball number 19.

