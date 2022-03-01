ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Boy charged in Michigan school shooting will stay in jail

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzVxG_0eSb03gn00

A 15-year-old boy accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school will remain in an adult jail while awaiting trial, a judge said Tuesday, rejecting a request for his transfer to a facility for teens.

A transfer would be a burden for the understaffed Children's Village and too risky for others there, Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe said.

Ethan Crumbley's “basic needs are being met at the jail,” Rowe said. “He has food, water, television, books, showers, and communicates with the public and family members through electronic communication.”

The judge noted that Crumbley stays at a clinic inside the county jail and is kept away from adult inmates. Rowe said the teen's emails are generally positive.

Crumbley is charged with murder and other crimes in a mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. His lawyers said they will pursue an insanity defense.

Separately, James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter under a theory that they failed to secure a family gun and ignored signs of their son's mental distress. They're also being held at the jail.

About 40 teens accused of crimes are housed at Children's Village. The manager said Crumbley's presence could be disruptive for other residents.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
CBS News

White House lays out new COVID plan, will begin stockpiling tests and pills

The Biden administration plans to begin stockpiling millions of at-home tests and pills for COVID-19 treatment, as part of a new 96 page plan that charts the future of the federal efforts to confront the pandemic. "We've reached a new moment in the fight against COVID-19. Because of the significant...
POTUS
CBS News

States start probe of TikTok's impact on young users' mental health

Washington — State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users' mental health, widening government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform. The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

563K+
Followers
139K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy