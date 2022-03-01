Masks Now Optional For GCS Students And Staff

Greenbrier County Schools announced last Friday that masks are now optional.

A press release from the board office stated that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Greenbrier County and in schools is trending downward after increasing during the winter holidays. In response, Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) has modified its mask protocol from mandatory to optional. Effective at the end of the school day on Friday, Feb. 25, mask usage in GCS buildings and buses will be optional for students and staff.

According to the press release, GCS will continue to:

Provide masks to students, staff, and visitors who need them.

Notify elementary school parents of classroom exposure. Middle & High refer to the WV Department of Education COVID Dashboard for Schools to find positivity rates for individual schools.

Promote good hygiene by having adequate supplies of hand sanitizer, hand soap, and paper towels available.

Follow the current 5-day isolation protocol for positive individuals, masking on days 6-10 upon return to class.

Consult with the Greenbrier County Health Department and public health officials regarding special cases and concerning trends in classrooms or schools.

Monitor trends in our schools and community and make additional adjustments to the protocol as determined necessary to protect the health of students and staff.

Report positive cases to the WV Department of Education COVID Dashboard for Schools This data is available to keep parents and staff informed about current conditions in their school(s). Students and staff who test positive should report positive test results to the school nurse.

If the positivity rate for an individual school exceeds 10%, masking will be strongly recommended for students, staff, and visitors at that school. It is more important than ever for students and staff to monitor symptoms daily and stay home if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

