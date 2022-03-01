ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family demands answers after Charleston man dies in Florida prison

By Tim Renaud
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family is demanding answers after their 22-year-old son died while in a Florida prison.

Davon Gillians died while incarcerated at FCI Coleman in Sumterville, Florida after suffering cardiac arrest, according to attorneys representing his estate.

Gillians, who was a Charleston resident, was expected to be released from prison this year.

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges that on May 16 of last year, officers removed Gillians from his assigned cell where they proceeded to punch and choke him to the point of unconsciousness – they also strapped him into a restraint chair and placed him in solitary confinement.

“He would remain in the restraint chair while being deprived of food, water, medication, and medical care for nearly two days,” attorneys claim.

They said Gillians suffered from sickle cell disease which was controlled by medication. Court documents show officers knew that Gillians suffered from a medical condition.

Attorneys went on to say, “On the evening of May 18, 2021, officers purposely placed him in a cell with an inmate who was prone to violence. Soon thereafter, Davon was attacked by that inmate and the officers failed to immediately intervene. After watching Davon sustain additional injuries, officers used excessive amounts of pepper spray to violently extract Davon from the cell, once again strapped him in the restraint chair, and deprived him of food, water, medication and adequate medical attention.”

Gillians would later suffer cardiac arrest and was taken to Leesburg Hospital, via EMS, where he died on May 19, 2021.

Since his death, attorneys said prison officials have refused to meet with Gillians father or provide him with any details about why his son died.

Attorneys said the medical examiner certified the manner of Gillians death as a homicide.

“My family needs and demands answers. While we are encouraged that the FBI and DOJ are investigating, we refuse to sit back any longer while the prison leaders refuse to meet with us and the government refuses to provide us with any answers,” said Robert Conyers, the man’s father. “My son made a mistake and was serving his time just like our justice system requires, but that doesn’t mean they get to punish him beyond what the law allows. My son was killed and we must hold those responsible accountable.”

Council for his father, Robert Conyers, has been told the matter is under investigation by the FBI, the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, Criminal Section.

The prison’s warden and several correctional officers are listed in the lawsuit which was filed on Monday.

