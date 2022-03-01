Celebrating UC Blue Ash Faculty Achievements: Life of the Mind’s Artists, Authors, Editors and Composers

From 30-second TikTok videos to Lizzo swearing it’s her secret for success, manifestation is certainly having its moment. And after a few years of feeling so out of control, it only makes sense that a practice that teaches that you are in the driver’s seat of your own life would be trending (even above #fetapasta and #dogsoftiktok, thank you very much). But with all the extra noise, the actual principles of manifestation might have been misunderstood or misconstrued along the way. So whether you’re a skeptic, die-hard fan, or just a little intrigued, I set out to do my research, poll the experts, and bring you only the truth of the Instagram-loved practice promising to transform your life.

