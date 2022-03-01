ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiiro Vtuber Nendoroid Will Be Out in 2022

Cover picture for the articleAnother Vtuber is getting a Good Smile Company figure. This time it is a Hiiro Vtuber Nendoroid from Good Smile Company Shanghai. She’s expected to come to Japan in October 2022. Her North American debut is tentatively set for December 2022. (However, shipping delays...

