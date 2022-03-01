ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A-COLD-WALL* Drops Its SS22 Campaign Imagery and In-Store Collection

As the warm months approach, A-COLD-WALL* provides conceptual wardrobe for its style savvy and athletic-minded consumer for Spring/Summer 2022. Samuel Ross and his ACW* label set its sights on a four-word mantra...

NYLON

7 Handbag Trends That Are Taking Over 2022

New year, new bag. Shopping for an accessory that you'll likely wear every day can be an intimidating, but also a very rewarding, task. A good pick should go from day to night to travel to work and everywhere else, and for 2022, all handbag trends are pointing towards being bold, bright, and making a statement.
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags

With spring not too far away, right now is the time for a wardrobe refresh -- and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you still might be shopping for winter coats and boots, let's not forget about handbags!. Right about now, we're stocking up on...
Hypebae

Giu Giu Drops Nature-Inspired SS22 "à la campagne" Collection

Los Angeles- and Paris-based knitwear label Giu Giu has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled "à la campagne.". Founder and designer Giuliana Leila Raggiani created the range during her summer holidays in Montvalent, France. The knitwear items arrive in a seasonal "Nonna" color palette, which takes inspiration from the earth, water and movement. Shades like brown "Tsuchi," dusty green "Clay" and "Band-Aid" dominate the range. These colors are found on a selection of knit dresses and pants, as well as cropped tees, hoodies and turtleneck sweaters.
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York's Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual "socle du monde" (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist's team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
purewow.com

Michael Kors Handbags Are Up to 60 Percent Off (& You Can Score an Extra 15 Percent Off Select Styles)

Whether you're frantically searching for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift or just in the mood to treat yourself, you'll be thrilled to hear that Michael Kors is having a huge limited-time sale right now. So not only can you score up to 60 percent off beautiful leather crossbodies, totes and wallets (plus an additional extra 15 percent off select styles with coupon code 'BEMINE'), but if you order by February 11 at 12 p.m. EST, you'll also receive free expedited two-day shipping so you can get your stuff by February 14. Basically, this is the best sale to shop right now, so we won't hold you up. Here are five of our favorite picks from the sale.
purewow.com

Dooney & Bourke Is Having a Major Sale (with ﻿Handbags Starting at Just $39)

Two of our sartorial weaknesses are crossbody bags and roomy totes, meaning we're huge fans of Dooney & Bourke. Imagine our delight, then, when we found out that the timeless fashion brand just kicked off a much-needed spoil yourself sale, featuring up to 50 percent loads of must-have leather handbags (no coupon code needed). Not familiar with the brand? All you need to know is that it takes its craftsmanship very seriously, with founder Peter Dooney collaborating with 40 designers and craftsmen across the world and sourcing materials from European leather purveyors, old-world tanneries and top-tier factories. So basically, if you're looking for a spring bag, consider taking advantage of the sale before it ends on February 14. Oh, and did we mention that prices start at $39? Here are seven styles we love.﻿
WWD

Maryam Nassir Zadeh RTW Fall 2022

Maryam Nassir Zadeh makes pieces for her friends, the cool downtown types who wear fashion but have a sort of nonchalance about it. Her coolness factor can be seen in her casting, with Susan Cianciolo and Cole Mohr walking her runway. Zadeh produces pieces that are instant wardrobe updates and fall sees her continue to push her texture and craft focus in both her women's and men's lines.
whowhatwear

24 Pairs of Chunky Sandals That Will Sell Out by March

There were a handful of sandal trends that dominated our feeds last spring and summer, from tricky-toe straps to the bedazzled heels we saw grace the feet of just about every fashion person. As we approach open-toe season once again, there's another cool-girl style to keep on your radar, one that's been trending for the last couple of years and shows no signs of slowing down: chunky-sole sandals. These lean more into the "ugly" footwear category and are arguably more comfortable than their stiletto-heeled counterparts—something that anyone who isn't particularly a fan of towering heels can appreciate.
WWD

The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The best designer tote bags are undoubtedly the chicest way to carry more than your phone, keys and wallet — think your laptop, a change of shoes or a backup sweater. Perhaps they can hold even on-the-go beauty elixirs and a complete lunch, too. But more than being practical, extra-roomy bags are becoming more coveted, possibly, than the trendiest of mini bags.
Us Weekly

These Retro '90s-Style Jeans From Levi's Are Currently 40% Off on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Remember when we exclusively wore skinny jeans for what feels like decades? That seriously seems like a lifetime ago! Our denim style has massively evolved and continues to change, but we're constantly scoring inspiration from other decades. The '90s have been at the top of our list lately, and it was all about rocking baggier silhouettes back then!
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 in Yellow

With a number of x Air Force 1s surfacing the internet in the past months following Virgil Abloh's posthumous Fall/Winter 2022 LV men's runway show, we got a look at the bold yellow pair from the 8 color pack. DJ Khalid recently showcased his early coveted edition in red to add to his ever-growing collection.
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Hits New York Fashion Week in Tie-Dyed Outfit and Blue Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Ari Parker pops in a multicolored outfit for Jason Wu. The "And Just Like That" actress was spotted while making her way to the designer's New York Fashion Week show on Saturday. For the ensemble, Parker opted for a blue, green and white flowy blazer that featured a slightly oversized look that also had a loose disposition. Underneath, she wore a matching strapless bralette decked out in the same print. For the lower half, she wore a skirt that...
hypebeast.com

New Balance Drops Three New XC-72 Colorways

Fresh from giving its XC-72 a stealthy black makeover earlier this week, New Balance returns to the distinctive silhouette to present the sneaker in three vibrant iterations. The XC-72 — which is inspired by the speculative technological optimism of 1970s concept racing cars — boasts an eye-catching speckled traction outsole which creeps onto the upper, which itself is decorated with hairy suede panels and an "N" logo crafted with recycled materials.
Elite Daily

The 11 Best Black T-Shirts — & They're Anything But Basic

Everybody needs a classic black tee — and the best black T-shirts will be a veritable workhorse in your closet. Black is a staple color that works for virtually any occasion and won't betray you if that cold brew leaves a stain. And styles abound: You could be rocking an oversized boyfriend tee with a leather jacket and some distressed denim for weekend errands or tucking your sleek tee into a work pencil skirt (or sweatpants if Zoom is your presentation arena).
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx"

After receiving early images, we now have an official look at the YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx." Part of Kanye West's upcoming adidas YEEZY releases, the upcoming take on the slip-on is centered around a sleek tonal black color option. The adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx" is constructed fully of...
