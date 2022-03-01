ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pottery Barn Sourcing $50 Million in Ethical Products

By Jennifer Bringle
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZ47K_0eSavti900

Click here to read the full article.

Pottery Barn announced a major investment in its ongoing partnership with the nonprofit Nest with a pledge to source $50 million in ethically handcrafted products by 2025.

Pottery Barn parent company Williams-Sonoma Inc., began working with Nest in 2014. The female-founded nonprofit works to support the responsible growth and creative engagement of artisans and makers to build greater gender equity and economic inclusion. The organization operates programs in the United States and abroad that bring products from small makers to partners like Pottery Barn.

Nest and Pottery Barn previously worked together to create the Seal of Ethical Handicraft program, which sets industry standards for ethical handcraft work and became the second-largest source of employment for women globally. After becoming the first retailer to offer products with the Nest Seal, Pottery Barn has since impacted the lives of more than 3,600 global artisans.

One of those is quilter Alpana Mandal, who has been working with Nest in partnership with Pottery Barn for 14 years, creating products like the company’s Lilo handcrafted cotton quilt.

“Earnings from my quilting go into a deposit account for my children’s higher education, easing the financial load on my family,” she said.

This investment comes on the heels of several initiatives by Pottery Barn designed to improve both sustainability and equity, including a recent partnership with the Black Artists+Designers Guild and a sustainability plan that extends across Williams-Sonoma’s brands.

In celebration of the additional investment with Nest, Pottery Barn worked with Austin-based artist Aileen Fitzgerald to design an exclusive, limited-edition art print. For every piece sold during March, 25 percent of the purchase price will directly benefit Nest. Fitzgerald is a self-taught landscape painter whose work is heavily influenced by the surrounding Texas hill country. By using a dry brush technique, she emphasizes soft textures and blurred lines to create meaningful, serene scenes that ground the viewer in nature.

“The colors and delicacy of this painting are inspired by the strength of a woman’s softness,”Fitzgerald said.

New pieces from Nest artisans will be available in Pottery Barn stores and online starting March 1.

More from Sourcing Journal
Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sourcing Journal

Apparel and Textiles Led February’s US Manufacturing Gains

Click here to read the full article. The manufacturing sectors reporting growth in February were led by apparel and textile mills, and included furniture and related products. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGildan: Price Hikes and Production Prowess Fueled Record Sales, EarningsNorth Carolina Draws Big-Time Textile InvestmentsHow Government Agencies Promote and Protect Made in USABest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Bombyx Adds to GOTS’ Growing Ranks

Click here to read the full article. Countries with the largest increase in GOTS facilities in 2021 were Turkey, up 61 percent to 1,799, and Italy, up 53 percent to 894. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEco-Friendly Collection 'Only the Beginning' of NYDJ's Sustainable JourneyJack & Jones Debuts C2C-Certified Gold JeansMango on Track to Fulfilling Aggressive Sustainability TargetsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Eco-Friendly Collection ‘Only the Beginning’ of NYDJ’s Sustainable Journey

Click here to read the full article. As fashion races to become more sustainable in light of the growing climate crisis, women’s lifestyle brand NYDJ is reinforcing its commitment with several new initiatives and a collection that reflects this mindset. On Tuesday, the brand debuted a “Better Fit for You and The Planet” collection of jeans and tops that uses organic cotton, recycled fibers and more responsible production processes. The collection is anchored by NYDJ’s signature mom jeans, wide-leg jeans, shorts with frayed hems, Bermuda shorts and an oversized utility shacket, both made with 100 percent organic cotton. Garments are finished using...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Needs to ‘Get Ahead of the Curve’ With Transparency. Will This Site Help?

Click here to read the full article. A first-of-its-kind platform seeks to help fashion brands and retailers navigate increasing regulatory headwinds. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTransparent Cotton Sourcing: Best Practices for Supply Chain Management with the U.S. Cotton Trust ProtocolIndian Supplier to Walmart, Carter's Accused of 'Slave Labor'What Jane Fonda Really Thinks of New York's Fashion ActBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Sourcing Journal

OrthoLite Says Its First-Ever Midsole Can Be Recycled ‘In Perpetuity’

Click here to read the full article. “The ambition is to replace EVA, period,” Cirql’s general manager said. “Can we do that? Of course we can. It’s a matter of time.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalJack & Jones Debuts C2C-Certified Gold JeansVF's Icebreaker Teams with Spinnova on Fully Recyclable WoolFormer Adidas Exec Launches Zero-Waste, Zero-Plastic Streetwear BrandBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Nordstrom Exec Talks Denim as ‘Destination Category’

Click here to read the full article. Plus, Nordstrom’s off-price business will lean into a pack-and-hold inventory strategy. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal'Explosive' Denim Growth Powers Chico's Q4Abercrombie CEO Dissects 'Fundamental Shift' in Store StrategyWhy HomeGoods Owner Will Retain Off-Price CrownBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Target CEO: Price is the Lever ‘We Pull Last, Not First’

Click here to read the full article. The mass merchant will open 30 new stores, remodel 200 and open 10 new sortation centers to aid in last-mile delivery this year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNPD Forecasts 'More Moderate' Footwear Growth Over Next 2 YearsAbercrombie CEO Dissects 'Fundamental Shift' in Store StrategyTarget Invests $300 Million to Raise Minimum WagesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Coterie Celebrated New Denim Brands, Relaxed Fits and Heightened Sustainability

Click here to read the full article. Denim’s new trend cycle was on full display at women’s contemporary apparel trade show Coterie on Monday. The Informa Markets-owned New York City event gathered denim brands showcasing their Fall/Winter 22-23 styles, with a key focus on color and a range of fits. Reflecting the optimism felt throughout the post-Covid denim industry, the collections were rife with standout elements that aim to shake society out of its pandemic haze. Denim’s current and projected success inspired apparel brands to get involved in the space. The event saw a number of young brands and others that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Textiles#Art#Pottery Barn Sourcing#Ethical Products#Nest#Williams Sonoma Inc#The Nest Seal#Lilo#Williams Sonoma
Sourcing Journal

Abercrombie CEO Dissects ‘Fundamental Shift’ in Store Strategy

Click here to read the full article. While the rearview mirror shows inventory receipt delays and the Omicron surge hurting Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s fourth quarter results, the company’s focused on 2022 as it begins a new chapter as a net-store opener for the first time since 2008. In a Nutshell: Investors weren’t happy with fourth quarter results that missed Wall Street’s profit and sales estimates, sending shares of Abercrombie down 15.7 percent to $30.24 shortly after the start of trading on Wednesday. “Following inventory receipt delays that impacted the peak holiday selling period, sales trends initially improved as product began to...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Pangaia is Making Clothing From Its Own Production Waste

Click here to read the full article. Pangaia says chopping up offcuts from the production of its signature tracksuits and T-shirts to create new ones is a “no brainer.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalH&M Puts Weight Behind Textile Waste and Secondhand Fashion8 Home Trends to Watch, From Wellness and Waste to Seaweed and NostalgiaPangaia Taps Archroma's EarthColors for Workwear CollectionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

NPD Forecasts ‘More Moderate’ Footwear Growth Over Next 2 Years

Click here to read the full article. NPD’s Matt Powell said brands and retailers that fail to make a critical pivot “will face potential sales challenges.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget CEO: Price is the Lever 'We Pull Last, Not First'Steve Madden Plans Double-Digit Price IncreasesAllbirds Eyes New Channel for GrowthBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair CEO Explains Why In-House Logistics Arm Works

Click here to read the full article. Niraj Shah dives deep on the “bespoke mousetrap” Wayfair built to solve the pain point of moving bulky product without damaging goods. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHow Crocs 'White-Boarded' its Way Through Ocean Carrier ChaosMaersk, MSC Cutting Ocean Service to RussiaThe 'Good Ole Days' of the Supply Chain are GoneBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Business
Country
India
Sourcing Journal

‘Explosive’ Denim Growth Powers Chico’s Q4

Click here to read the full article. White House Black Market’s denim business “almost doubled from last year and was up nearly 60 percent from 2019.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAbercrombie CEO Dissects 'Fundamental Shift' in Store StrategyNordstrom Exec Talks Denim as 'Destination Category'Kohl's CEO Slams 'Uninformed and Inaccurate' Board AttacksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Leap Raises $50M, Anta Deploys Robotics, Brookfield Puts Klarna in 150 Malls, Hatco Taps Infor

Click here to read the full article. RightHand Robotics secured $66 million while WorkWhile raised a $13 million Series A funding round. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTransparent Cotton Sourcing: Best Practices for Supply Chain Management with the U.S. Cotton Trust ProtocolRetail Tech: Relex Raises $566M, Saks Off 5th Taps Skypad, Joor Supports CFDAChicago Bulls Star Zach LaVine Fronts Klarna's All-Star ActivationBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Is Nearshoring the Next Trend in Sourcing?

Click here to read the full article. Proximity is a big perk for U.S. brands looking for close-to-home production. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalInflation Is on Everyone's Mind at Sourcing at MagicSourcing at Magic Suppliers Focus on Recycled InputsAmid Bottlenecks, Furniture Manufacturers Look Closer to HomeBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

With 2,000 Dead in Ukraine, Nike Among Fashion Brands Updating Russian Ops

Click here to read the full article. From H&M and Puma to Asos and logistics giants like FedEx, major companies are setting the record straight on how they’re handling Russia. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEx-Trump Adviser Weighs in on Tariffs, Trade Policy, Ukraine, ChinaMaersk, MSC Cutting Ocean Service to RussiaRussia-Ukraine Conflict Tanks Shein IPOBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Transparent Cotton Sourcing: Best Practices for Supply Chain Management with the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol

Click here to read the full article. In the past year, there has been heightened scrutiny throughout the fashion supply chain, specifically within the textile industry. As a result of these changes, brands and retailers increasingly need to track the source of their products and provide transparency to consumers. As companies work to meet sustainability commitments and goals, it becomes ever clearer that adding visibility throughout the supply chain has become mission critical. In the recent webinar, “Transparent Cotton Sourcing: Best Practices for Supply Chain Management,” Sourcing Journal’s Jasmin Malik Chua spoke with Dr. Gary Adams, president of the U.S. Cotton Trust...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

QVC Owner Says Q4 Port Delays Stretched to 45 Days

Click here to read the full article. Besides port backlogs, a trucking shortage exacerbated Qurate’s shipping challenges and supply chain problems. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWayfair CEO Explains Why In-House Logistics Arm WorksHome Textiles Firm Standard Fiber Launches New Carbon Offset InitiativeMaersk Exec on Digital: 'Our Thinking Has Evolved'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

H&M Puts Weight Behind Textile Waste and Secondhand Fashion

Click here to read the full article. With consumers rapidly shifting their dollars toward secondhand purchases, H&M is investing in initiatives that back this behavior. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalPangaia is Making Clothing From Its Own Production WasteH&M on Losing Side of Supreme Court's 6-3 Decision8 Home Trends to Watch, From Wellness and Waste to Seaweed and NostalgiaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

The ‘Good Ole Days’ of the Supply Chain are Gone

Click here to read the full article. We just witnessed a strong holiday sales season, a bit of welcome relief from the harmful effects of the global pandemic. But, as everyone knows, the surge in consumer demand that made the season such a success also outstripped the ability of our industry’s supply chains to deliver goods on time, if at all. Will the problems with supply chains ever end? Of course, but it will take a little time. Even so, we need to take a step back and ponder the last few months of reported retail sales data, the growth of...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy