Paramount Plus Launches 80% Off Limited-Time Discount Deal to Celebrate First Anniversary

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago

Paramount Plus is throwing itself a one-year birthday party — by knocking 80% off the price of its subscription plans for three months.

Looking to hook new customers, Paramount Plus is offering a special deal from March 1-7 that will let new or returning subscribers use the promo code “BIRTHDAY” to sign up for either the Essential plan (which includes ads) at the discounted rate of $1 per month for three months or the Premium Plan at the discounted rate of $2 per month for three months. After the promo period ends, the normal rates for Paramount Plus Essential ($4.99/month) and Premium ($9.99/month) will apply.

The discounts show that Paramount, which just changed its name from ViacomCBS , is firmly in investment mode on the direct-to-consumer streaming front and looking to boost its numbers. Paramount Plus is vying for share against big-spending competitors like Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max.

According to the company, Paramount Plus exceeded first-year growth goals, standing at 32.8 million subscribers as of the end of 2021 . What certainly helped boost its rolls in Q4 was the company’s deal with T-Mobile to give one year of Paramount Plus for free to customers on postpaid wireless plans. Last month, Paramount raised its global streaming subscriber goal from 65 million-75 million by 2024, to more than 100 million by the end of that year — and also upped content spending expectations .

Paramount Plus officially debuted March 4, 2021 , superseding the CBS All Access streaming service. The streamer provides a lineup of more than 40,000 TV episodes and movies plus breaking news and live sports.

In announcing the promo pricing, Paramount called out hit original series on the streamer, including Taylor Sheridan’s “1883,” and family films like “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” It also highlighted originals coming to Paramount Plus this month, including “Star Trek: Picard” Season 2 (March 3), “Halo” (March 24) and “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder” (March 31). Also on tap is the World Cup qualifying match between the U.S. and Mexico men’s national soccer teams (March 24).

Paramount Plus Premium subscribers also can stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. The service’s other live channels include CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

Paramount Plus also released a new ad about the promo pricing and one-year anniversary:

