Active shooter threat reported at Hanford; employees advised to “run, hide, fight” during lockdown

RICHLAND, Wash. — Employees, and security at the Hanford reservation are on high alert over reports of a possible active shooter in the East building near the center of the site.

A representative from the U.S. Dept. of Energy confirmed the investigation is active, and that employees are currently in lockdown.

As of Noon on March 1, Hanford Patrol has not found any evidence of shots fired in their facility. Still, personnel from building 2750 E have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution as the search continues.

An emergency text message alert issued to employees at the site was obtained by KAPP KVEW. It reads as follows:

HANFORD SECURITY INCIDENT INFORMATION: Active Assailant at 2750E in 200 East Area. Affected employees prepare to run fight hide. Employees in nearby buildings are to lockdown and prepare to run fight hide. All others stay away.

Search teams are investigating buildings where the reports were sourced. At the time of this publishing, no injuries or fatalities have been confirmed.

Law enforcement agencies from across the Tri-Cities region are responding to assist with this critical incident.

Established as part of the Manhattan Project in the 1940s, the Hanford Site produced the plutonium used in the atomic bomb dropped in Japan during World War II. Currently, it’s home to one of the world’s largest nuclear cleanup efforts.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

employees heard a loud bang

Hanford Patrol, RPD, BCSO, FBI, DOE searched the facility and found no evidence of a gun

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.