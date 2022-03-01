ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Active shooter threat reported at Hanford; employees advised to “run, hide, fight” during lockdown

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UB5BZ_0eSavrwh00

RICHLAND, Wash. — Employees, and security at the Hanford reservation are on high alert over reports of a possible active shooter in the East building near the center of the site.

A representative from the U.S. Dept. of Energy confirmed the investigation is active, and that employees are currently in lockdown.

As of Noon on March 1, Hanford Patrol has not found any evidence of shots fired in their facility. Still, personnel from building 2750 E have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution as the search continues.

An emergency text message alert issued to employees at the site was obtained by KAPP KVEW. It reads as follows:

HANFORD SECURITY INCIDENT INFORMATION: Active Assailant at 2750E in 200 East Area. Affected employees prepare to run fight hide. Employees in nearby buildings are to lockdown and prepare to run fight hide. All others stay away.

Search teams are investigating buildings where the reports were sourced. At the time of this publishing, no injuries or fatalities have been confirmed.

Law enforcement agencies from across the Tri-Cities region are responding to assist with this critical incident.

Established as part of the Manhattan Project in the 1940s, the Hanford Site produced the plutonium used in the atomic bomb dropped in Japan during World War II. Currently, it’s home to one of the world’s largest nuclear cleanup efforts.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

  • employees heard a loud bang
  • Hanford Patrol, RPD, BCSO, FBI, DOE searched the facility and found no evidence of a gun

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Structure fire at Sunnyside agricultural plant draws large firefighting presence

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A structure fire south of I-82 in Yakima County has drawn a widescale response from firefighters across the region on Monday afternoon. Yakima County Emergency Management confirmed that hazardous materials were involved in the structure fire. For that reason, residences and buildings within a half-mile radius of the fire have been evacuated. Yakima police officers are visiting...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
City
Richland, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Elderly driver crashes SUV through Richland living room; no injuries reported

RICHLAND, Wash. — An elderly driver crashed through the living room of a Tri-Cities alphabet home on Monday afternoon, and miraculously, no one was hurt in the accident. According to Richland Fire Department officials at the scene of the incident, the driver approached a stop sign at the intersection of Cedar Ave & Cottonwood Dr in Richland around 3:11 p.m. on Feb. 28.
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The U S Dept#Energy#Hanford Patrol#Hanford Security Incident#The Manhattan Project#The Hanford Site#Rpd#Bcso#Doe#The Kapp Kvew News
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Semi-truck driver killed after truck and trailer roll off overpass in Yakima, according to WSP

YAKIMA, Wash. — The driver of a semi-truck was killed early Tuesday morning after the truck and trailer rolled off an overpass in Yakima, according to Washington State Patrol. Trooper Chris Thorson says Washington State Patrol is at the scene near State Route 12 and 1st Street. Update: (9:30 a.m.) Washington State Patrol said in their accident report that 60-year-old...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

27-year-old woman killed in Yakima County collision

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Yakima County, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of Forsell Rd. and Hornby Rd. in Grandview. RELATED: Report: Speed, intoxicants suspected causes...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Police: Vehicle in Yakima River intentionally dumped

UPDATE — Police say the vehicle that was found in the Yakima River in Benton County Thursday morning was intentionally dumped into the river. The Richland Police Department confirmed this on Thursday. “Evidence inside the vehicle confirmed the vehicle was intentionally dumped in the river,” police said in a statement on Facebook. The West Richland Police Department says the vehicle...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
4K+
Followers
918
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy