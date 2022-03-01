WATCH: Colorado Man Catches Fish During I-70 Traffic Jam

Photo: Getty Images

If you live in Colorado, then you're very familiar with the slow-as-rocks crawl on I-70 during a closure. One fisherman found a fun way to keep himself busy during a traffic jam on I-70, as one Instagram video shows.

Dylan Hayes was caught on camera actually reeling in a fish while stuck in traffic near Glenwood Canyon, according to OutThere Colorado . He and his friends decided to do some fishing off the side of the bridge while waiting for the highway to reopen, according to reporters.

From the looks of the video, Hayes pulled in what looks like a good-size trout. Unfortunately, the men didn't have much time to celebrate since traffic started moving again.

Several Instagram users congratulated the fisherman on making the most out of what would be a boring wait. Some even called him "legendary."

"One of the most productive traffic jams in history," one user wrote. "Congrats fellas!"

"Love how he held the fish by his side as he realized traffic was moving and had to hop back into the car lol adorable," another says.

"Dude…you the man! We should chat sometime! I’d like a full rundown on this epic maneuver!" according to another comment.

Hayes' video was also uploaded to the Instagram account I-70 Things, which has garnered over 22,000 likes .